Society

Tren de Aragua linked to more than 100 criminal cases in the US

Members of the organization, which already has a presence in several Latin American countries, are entering the United States illegally through the southern border.

El Tren de Aragua ya está en Estados Unidos
Voice Media Design.
WILLIAMS PERDOMO
June 14, 2024
1 minute read

Tren de Aragua continues to expand its presence in the country. So much so that authorities already link the Venezuelan criminal organization to more than 100 investigations currently underway into criminal cases, according to federal officials who spoke with NBC News.

Members of the organization, which already has a presence in several Latin American countries, are entering the United States illegally through the southern border posing as asylum seekers. All this in the midst of an unprecedented immigration crisis generated by the policies of Joe Biden's government.

The information is discovered just weeks after it was published that the Customs and Border Protection Office included the Tren de Aragua in its list of gangs for fiscal year 2024. The list is published on the official CBP website.

With said list, border authorities keep track of the detention of alleged members of terrorist organizations. In the case of the criminal gang that was born in the Tocorón prison in north-central Venezuela, the CBP report details that since 2023 they have detained at least 47 people who allegedly belong to the group.

In that regard, the Tren de Aragua is located in sixth place on the list. While it was only surpassed by criminal gangs such as MS-13 (Maras Salvatruchas) and the Paisas (from Colombia).

The name of this criminal organization arose between 2013 and 2015 because its members were part of a workers' union working on the construction of a railway project (which was never completed) in the state of Aragua that extorted contractors and sold jobs on the projects.

Topics:

Recommendation

Reacciones al veredicto de Hunter: los conservadores denuncian que es una “distracción” para proteger a Biden y que el caso no justifica la persecución contra Trump

Hunter Biden agrees to drop lawsuit against Rudy Giuliani

Imagen de archivo de banderas de Estados Unidos.

Happy Flag Day!

Imagen de recurso de una escuela llena de jóvenes.

Massachusetts: 23 sets of twins graduate from the same school in the same year

Lluvias e inundaciones en Florida

More rain arrives in South Florida after this week's flooding

Alejandro Mayorkas

Biden Administration protects more than 860,000 foreign nationals with temporary permits

Commander acompañando a Joe Biden mientras éste trabaja en el Despacho Oval en

Joe Biden was present during several of his dog Commander attacks on Secret Service agents

Alleged jihadist detained with arsenal of weapons in NYC held without bail

James Carville

Democratic panic: analyst James Carville warns about the flight of Hispanic men among Democratic voters

trabajadores de campaña demócratas en Bridgeport, Connecticut

Four Democratic campaign workers charged with voter fraud in Connecticut for mishandling mail-in ballots