Wall Street gets boost after Trump attack thwarted

Published by Williams Perdomo

The New York Stock Exchange rose Monday following the failed assassination attempt on former President and Republican candidate Donald Trump on Saturday.

As AFP reported, the Dow Jones index was up 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.56% and the S&P 500 0.43% at market open.

Similarly, The Wall Street Journal indicated that "U.S. stock indexes rose alongside government bond yields, as investors assessed the implications of Saturday's assassination attempt on Donald Trump."

In that regard, The Wall Street Journal explained that shares of Trump Media & Technology (DJT), Truth Social's parent company, soared to start they day. The report explained that expectations that Trump will return to the White House have put the spotlight on the Republican's companies for investors.