Texas surgeon under investigation for manipulating lists of patients awaiting liver transplants, many of those excluded presumed dead

According to preliminary information, the specialist altered the records affecting people who needed an organ donation in order to live.

Hospital Hermann en Texas
SABRINA MARTIN
April 12, 2024
Dr. J. Steve Bynon Jr, a renowned transplant surgeon in Texas, is under investigation for allegedly manipulating the transplant waiting list to exclude certain patients. This allegation could have severe repercussions for his reputation and career.

According to a report in The New York Times, authorities are investigating Dr. Bynon for allegedly secretly manipulating a government database after the prestigious Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center in Houston discovered that a physician in its liver transplant program had denied transplants to some patients by altering records.

The report suggests that Dr. Bynon may have altered the list to exclude some of his patients waiting to receive a new organ. Although it is unclear what the motivation behind this action may have been, the consequences may have been devastating for patients.

The hospital reported that it is unaware of how many patients were affected by the changes or when they began. However, according to data from the Scientific Registry of Transplant Recipients, a specialized research body, the mortality rate among patients waiting for transplants has been higher than expected. Last year alone, 14 patients were removed from the center's waiting list due to death or serious medical complications.

The institution clarified that the problems occurred only in the liver transplant program. However, after the irregularities were discovered, the medical institution decided to close both the liver and kidney transplant programs because they were run by the same physician.

The sudden closure of the transplant programs has baffled the medical community, as it is highly unusual to suspend a program due to ethical concerns. In the meantime, the hospital is in the process of contacting patients who remain on the waiting list to help them find new organ providers.

The investigation, which is still in its early stages, has drawn the attention of federal authorities. Both the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the United Network for Organ Sharing are seriously investigating these allegations.

