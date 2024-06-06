Technology

SpaceX successfully completes takeoff and landing tests for the largest spacecraft in history

The Starship is composed of a passenger or cargo module and a rocket. It is reusable, measures 397 feet long, and aims to take humanity to the moon and Mars.

Cohete de SpaceX
(CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP)
JUAN PEñA
June 6, 2024
1 minute read

The world's largest spacecraft took off this Thursday in Texas. This is the fourth test flight of Space X's Starship, the 397-foot-long space rocket designed by Elon Musk's company and its partners. This Thursday's test was the most successful to date.

The Starship took off early in the morning from Boca Chica, Texas, on the Gulf of Mexico. It is SpaceX's fourth attempt to achieve a safe takeoff, flight and return of the largest spacecraft in history ever put into flight. The previous ones failed miserably. After takeoff and flight to the levels of the lower atmosphere, the ship made a soft landing over the gulf.

The ship landed on a platform planned for this purpose over the sea. This part did not go entirely as planned, since several thermal protections were lost and a spoiler was damaged during the landing, as the company's founder, Elon Musk, was able to report on X.

This spacecraft has a propulsion power equivalent to 16 million pounds of force during the initial takeoff phase. It is the most powerful propulsion ever put into operation for a space rocket. The Starship is designed to be reusable and has the mission of taking crew members to both the moon and Mars. In addition to the rocket, it is made up of a compartmentalized module for passengers or cargo.

The SpaceX test occurs a day after NASA and Boeing launched the Starliner with two crew members bound for the International Space Station. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson offered his congratulations to SpaceX for the work carried out this Thursday. "We are another step closer to returning humanity to the Moon through #Artemis—then looking onward to Mars," Nelson wrote on X.

Topics:

Recommendation

Imagen del desfile planetario que tuvo lugar en

The American continent, one of the most privileged to enjoy the "planetary parade"

Un smartphone con el logo de TikTok delante de una bandera de los Estados Unidos.

Several sources claim TikTok could be preparing US copy of its core algorithm

Meta Platforms.

Meta Platforms will access users' personal data to develop its AI

Vacunas mascarilla contra el covid-19

Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania are working on an mRNA experimental bird flu vaccine

Misil ruso

Pentagon condemns Russia's latest anti-satellite missile launch

¿Her? Scarlett Johansson denuncia a OpenAI por utilizar una voz muy “similar” a la suya para la IA ChatGPT

Her? Scarlett Johansson criticizes OpenAI for using a voice very 'similar' to hers for ChatGPT AI

How terrorists are taking advantage of artificial intelligence

Open AI presenta GPT 4o

GPT-4o: Open AI presents its new AI model that breaks down linguistic barriers

El consejero delegado de Tesla, Elon Musk (C), posa para las fotos con los compradores durante la ceremonia de entrega del Modelo 3 fabricado en China por Tesla en Shanghái.

Will China Soon Control Both Elon Musk and SpaceX?