Slovenia is the latest country in the European Union to recognize the Palestinian State

Slovenia became the last European Union (EU) country to recognize the Palestinian state. After the majority of Parliament approved the decision, Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob announced the news. Slovenia joins other nations in the EU such as Norway, Spain and Ireland, which also recognize the Palestinian State.

"Today's recognition of Palestine as a sovereign and independent State sends hope to the Palestinian people in the West Bank and Gaza," Golob said. "The message of peace that we send today from this House is a message of peace to all the moderate people of Israel, to all the people of Palestine, that they have not been forgotten because the peace agreement is for them."

Premier 🇸🇮 dr. Robert Golob: Sporočilo miru, ki ga mi pošiljamo danes iz tega parlamenta, je sporočilo miru vsem zmernim prebivalcem Izraela, vsem prebivalcem Palestine, da na njih nismo pozabili, ker je mirovna rešitev namenjena njim. — Vlada Republike Slovenije (@vladaRS) June 4, 2024

"A two-state solution means first the right to self-determination of Israel and the right to self-determination of Palestine, and only then can such a solution be implemented. Only when two peoples are at the negotiating table on an equal footing as two independent States, is a common solution possible," said the Prime Minister of Slovenia.

Premier 🇸🇮 dr. Golob: Rešitev dveh držav pomeni najprej pravico do samoodločbe Izraelu in pravica do samoodločbe Palestini, šele potem se lahko taka rešitev začne izvajati. Šele, ko sta dva naroda enakopravno za pogajalsko mizo kot dve samostojni državi, je mogoča skupna rešitev. — Vlada Republike Slovenije (@vladaRS) June 4, 2024

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Tanja Fajon, similar to Golob, ensured that this recognition is a reflection of Slovenia's "commitment to peace and justice":

Today is a historic day!The National Assembly of🇸🇮has officially recognized Palestine,making🇸🇮the 147th country to do so.This recognition is an expression of our commitment to peace&justice.🇸🇮is on the right side of history,contributing to the twostate solution for lasting peace. pic.twitter.com/IziP2BA44u — Tanja Fajon (@tfajon) June 4, 2024

Until this moment, Slovenia did not officially recognize the Palestinian State, but it did have diplomatic offices in the region.