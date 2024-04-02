Entertainment

Shakira attacks 'Barbie': "My sons absolutely hated it. They felt that it was emasculating"

The artist said in an interview that the film directed by Greta Gerwig "empower women" but also deprives "men of their possibility to be men."

ROSANA RáBAGO SAINZ
April 2, 2024
Colombian singer Shakira recently attacked the movie "Barbie." During an interview, the artist assured that her children did not like the film directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie. What's more, she explained, they"absolutely hated it."

It happened during an interview with Allure magazine that she attended as part of the promotion of the release of her new album "Las mujeres no ya lloran." During the talk, the journalist asked the artist if she had seen the feature film nominated for eight Oscars, including Best Picture.

She briefly answered with a simple "I watched it, yeah." The reporter, dissatisfied with the answer, insisted "And?" That was when the Colombian artist assured that the film was not to the liking of her children who, she explained, "felt that it was emasculating":

My sons absolutely hated it. They felt that it was emasculating. And I agree, to a certain extent. I'm raising two boys. I want 'em to feel powerful too while respecting women. I like pop culture when it attempts to empower women without robbing men of their possibility to be men, to also protect and provide. I believe in giving women all the tools and the trust that we can do it all without losing our essence, without losing our femininity. I think that men have a purpose in society and women have another purpose as well. We complement each other, and that complement should not be lost.

The journalist, dissatisfied with Shakira's response, tried to delve into the comments that the artist had just made: "Just because a woman can do it all doesn’t mean she should?," she asked. To which the singer responded: "Why not share the load with people who deserve to carry it, who have a duty to carry it as well?" she concluded, considering that issue settled.

