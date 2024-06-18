Secret Service agent robbed at gunpoint after Biden fundraiser in LA

The officer was not injured during the incident. Politico reported that they are searching for a 2004-2006 silver Infiniti FX35 or a similar vehicle that was seen leaving the scene.

In Southern California, crime affects not only ordinary citizens but also Secret Service agents.

Following a fundraising event for President Joe Biden, a Secret Service agent was robbed at gunpoint, authorities reported.

According to Tustin Police, the robbery occurred Saturday night near a residential community in Southern California when the officer's backpack was stolen.

The agent fired his service weapon during the robbery, but it is unknown if the suspect was injured at the time of the response since he has not yet been located by authorities.

Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesman for the Secret Service, said the agent, whose identity was not revealed, was returning home from a work assignment and was not injured.

Police, who do not consider the incident to represent a public threat, are asking for help in identifying those responsible.

Police officers also found some of the victim's belongings in the area. Politico also reported that it is searching for a 2004-2006 silver Infiniti FX35 or similar vehicle that was seen leaving the scene.

That same night, President Biden attended a fundraiser in Los Angeles that made national headlines after raising at least $28 million. The event was attended by personalities such as Jimmy Kimmel, Barack Obama, George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Jason Bateman, Jack Black, Kathryn Hahn and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

The president also had an embarrassing moment when he stood paralyzed on stage, looking at the audience.

Finally, former President Obama interceded to help his former vice president and guide him off stage.