Satanás criminal gang's second-in-command, one of the most-wanted criminals in Colombia, arrested in Texas

He is one of the most-sought-after criminals by Colombian authorities and was part of the most-wanted cartel in Bogotá.

March 14, 2024
San Antonio authorities reported the arrest of Aderbiss Segundo Pirela Pirela, known as "Maracucho." He was captured in New Braunfels, Texas. He is one of the most-sought-after criminals by Colombian authorities and is a member of the most-wanted cartel in Bogotá.

Likewise, the Bogotá Police detailed that Maracuho is second-in-command of the Satanás criminal gang. Bogotá Mayor Carlos F. Galán maintained that he will continue promoting measures to guarantee public safety in the city.

"We are not going to allow them to continue terrorizing the city. Tomorrow we will give details of the capture within the framework of the Bogotá Walk Safely strategy," said the mayor on X after learning of the arrest.

