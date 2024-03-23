World

Russian Soyuz spacecraft successfully takes off that will take the first Belarusian astronaut to the ISS

The launch was initially scheduled for Thursday but was canceled and postponed to Saturday.

Cohete Soyuz de Roscosmos
(Cordon Press)
AFP
March 23, 2024


(AFP) A Russian Soyuz spacecraft, with the first Belarusian astronaut in history on board, Marina Vasilevskaya, successfully took off this Saturday towards the International Space Station (ISS) from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, Russian space agency Roscosmos announced.

"The Soyuz took off from Baikonur," in the Kazakh steppes, at 12:36 GMT, Roscosmos said in a statement, and specified that the launch of the spacecraft "went as planned." The takeoff, initially scheduled for Thursday, was canceled at the last minute and postponed to Saturday.

