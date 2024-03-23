Russian Soyuz spacecraft successfully takes off that will take the first Belarusian astronaut to the ISS

The launch was initially scheduled for Thursday but was canceled and postponed to Saturday.

(AFP) A Russian Soyuz spacecraft, with the first Belarusian astronaut in history on board, Marina Vasilevskaya, successfully took off this Saturday towards the International Space Station (ISS) from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, Russian space agency Roscosmos announced.

NASA astronaut Tracy Dyson, Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky, and spaceflight participant Marina Vasilevskaya of Belarus are safely in orbit aboard the Soyuz MS-25 spacecraft after launching at 8:36am ET. Docking is set for 11:09am Monday, March 25. https://t.co/LroApxMcDb pic.twitter.com/kxXjFVc52v — International Space Station (@Space_Station) March 23, 2024

"The Soyuz took off from Baikonur," in the Kazakh steppes, at 12:36 GMT, Roscosmos said in a statement, and specified that the launch of the spacecraft "went as planned." The takeoff, initially scheduled for Thursday, was canceled at the last minute and postponed to Saturday.