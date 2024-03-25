Report: Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs' properties raided by federal officials amid sex trafficking scheme

According to NBC News, the music mogul is the subject of a federal investigation after several lawsuits filed in November.

The homes of rapper and music producer Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs in Los Angeles and Miami were raided by federal agents as part of an investigation carried out by the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) department.

“Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners,” Homeland Security Investigations said in a statement.

“We will provide further information as it becomes available.”

#BREAKING | Musical producer and rapper Diddy's LA home is being raided by Homeland Security pic.twitter.com/wnxQtfWeYD — VOZ (@Voz_US) March 25, 2024

According to NBC News, the two raids are part of a sex trafficking plot that directly involves the music mogul.

According to the report, a source familiar with the investigation said Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was sued multiple times in November.

The network reported that “three women and a man have been interviewed by federal officials in Manhattan, and three other interviews are scheduled in relation to allegations of sex trafficking, sexual assault, and the solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms.”

According to the report, federal agents executed search warrants on the producer’s properties on Monday, following a court order from the Southern District of New York.

These raids come months after Sean’ Diddy’ Combs’ former romantic partner, Cassie, accused him of physical and sexual abuse in a lawsuit filed in New York under the New York Adult Survivors Act, a complaint that put the rapper in the eye of the storm at the time.

While Combs and Cassie, whose full name is Casandra Ventura, reached an agreement on November 17, three other women have since filed lawsuits in the Southern District of New York alleging that the music mogul sexually assaulted them, according to NBC News.

Of those three plaintiffs, two said they were minors at the time of the attack.

New York’s Adult Survivors Act allowed dozens of alleged victims of sexual assault to take advantage of a deadline to file civil lawsuits regardless of the statute of limitations.

Sean’ Diddy’ Combs has vehemently denied the sexual assault allegations against him.

Likewise, according to NBC, a producer who worked for the rapper between September 2022 and November 2023 “also filed a lawsuit in February, alleging that Combs sexually harassed, drugged and threatened him more than a year.”

Additionally, former employee Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones also alleged that he had evidence of Combs and his staff participating in other crimes.

But the rapper’s attorney, Shawn Holley, denied Jones’ allegations and said they had “overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies.”