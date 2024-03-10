Razzies 2024: Winnie the Pooh movie dominates the Golden Raspberry "awards"

'Honey and Blood,' a bloody parody of the popular cartoon saga, won the Golden Raspberry for Worst Film, Worst Director and Worst Script.

(AFP / VOZ MEDIA) A low-budget horror film starring Winnie the Pooh and Piglet in a brutal wave of murders was declared the worst film of the year by the 2024 Golden Raspberry (Razzie) Awards.

Winnie the Pooh: Honey and Blood had a budget of less than $250,000. The movie made international headlines and angry Winnie the Pooh fans even sent death threats last year.

The British movie was released after the copyright on A. A. Milne's books expired, which allowed the characters to be used in non-traditional ways.

Although it appears to have evaded legal action, Honey and Blood was not spared the infamous recognition of the Golden Raspberry Awards, also known as the Golden Raspberry Awards or Razzie.

In this parodic awards ceremony, which highlights the worst in cinema each year, the movie won the awards for Worst Film, Worst Director and Worst Screenplay.

Pooh and Piglet were voted Worst Screen Couple, and the movie also took home a Razzie for the Worst Remake, Rip-off or Sequel.

Although embarrassing, sweeping the Razzies should not keep director Rhys Frake-Waterfield up at night. His movie grossed $5 million at the box office. Moviegoers were intrigued by the controversy it generated. In fact, a sequel is scheduled to be released at the end of the month.

Frake-Waterfield told AFP last year that he was working on other horror movies based on the Bambi and Peter Pan books.

The Razzie or Golden Raspberry is traditionally announced the day before the Oscars, to mock Hollywood's great and self-indulgent night.

Jon Voight and Megan Fox, the worst actors of 2024

Oscar winner Jon Voight now won a Razzie for Worst Actor for the critically criticized thriller Mercy, and Megan Fox won Worst Actress for Johnny & Clyde.

Fox, a frequent winner of The Raspberries, also took home the award for Worst Supporting Actress for her role in the action sequel Expend4bles. Sylvester Stallone was awarded Worst Supporting Actor for his role alongside Fox.

The Golden Raspberry Awards were first presented in 1981 in a hall in Los Angeles. It was created by UCLA graduates and industry veterans, who chose this fruit as a symbol of ridicule.