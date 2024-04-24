Culture

Joan Manuel Serrat, Princess of Asturias Award for the Arts 2024

The Spanish singer-songwriter, author of hits like 'Mediterráneo' and 'Lucía', receives one of Spain's highest awards at the age of 80.

El cantante español Joan Manuel Serrat actúa en el escenario durante el último concierto de su gira de despedida, en Barcelona el 23 de diciembre de 2022.
(AFP)
JUAN CARLOS TéLLEZ
April 24, 2024
1 minute read

Spanish singer and composer Joan Manuel Serrat has been named the 2024 Princess of Asturias Award for the Arts winner 'for the scope of an artistic career that transcends music,' the jury announced on Wednesday.

The work of the 80-year-old Catalan singer-songwriter, highly appreciated both in Spain and Latin America, was highlighted for combining "the art of poetry and music at the service of tolerance, shared values, the richness of the diversity of languages ​​and cultures, as well as a necessary desire for freedom," according to the jury report for this award which was convened by the Princess of Asturias Foundation, the heir to the Spanish throne.

Born on December 27, 1943, Joan Manuel Serrat is considered one of the most important figures of modern popular music in the Spanish language.

Serrat's lyrical style has been influenced by other poets such as Mario Benedetti, Antonio Machado, Miguel Hernández, Rafael Alberti, Federico García Lorca, Pablo Neruda and León Felipe. He has also recorded songs by Violeta Parra and Víctor Jara. Serrat also sang in the Catalan dialect, a language native to the Spanish region of Catalonia. In this sense, he is one of the creators of what is known as 'Nova Cançó' (Nueva Canción o New Song).

Joan Manuel Serrat, also known in Spain as El Nano, is the author of great hits such as Aquellas Pequeñas Cosas; Barquito de papel; Vagabundear; Lucía;  Qué va a ser de ti o Mediterráneo.

Serrat is one of the most prominent figures of modern song. His songs are part of the emotional memory of several generations in Spain and Latin America, both in Catalan and Spanish, two languages ​​​​that he has encouraged and helped to progress, far from any confrontation, from a natural balance as vehicles of harmony and understanding.

Recommendation

Frame de 'Mary Poppins' (1964).

Woke censorship raises age rating of 'Mary Poppins' in the United Kingdom

¿No sabes qué ver? Tres reconocidas películas en español para mirar este fin de semana

Can't decide what to watch?: Three renowned films in Spanish to see this weekend

Imagen de archivo tomada el 24 de septiembre de 2008 que muestra al director de orquesta japonés Seiji Ozawa durante una ceremonia en el Instituto de Francia en París.

Japanese conductor Seiji Ozawa dies at 88

Court lifts ban on bullfighting in Mexico City

'LIBERTAD': full house in the plaza as bullfighting returns to Mexico City

Edificio del nuevo Museo Hispanojudío ubicado en la calle Castelló 21 (Madrid).

Madrid officially announces the creation of the first Hispanic-Jewish Museum

Imágenes 2023.

2023 in pictures

Today it is more necessary than ever to save Christmas. Here's how we do it

Susan Sarandon, Israel, antisemitismo

Susan Sarandon fired from Hollywood agency UTA for grotesque anti-Semitic rhetoric