Rafa Nadal gives up playing the ATP Indian Wells

The Spanish tennis player, three-time champion of the tournament, said that he was not prepared to play the first Masters 1000 of the season.

El tenista español Rafa Nadal, durante un partido.
Rafa Nadal (Cordon Press)
ALEJANDRO BAñOS
March 7, 2024
Rafael Nadal announced that he will not participate in this year's edition of the Indian Wells ATP, the first Masters 1000 of the season, suffering from muscle discomfort. The Spanish tennis player was going to make his debut in the tournament against the Canadian Milos Raonic, a game that was scheduled for this Thursday.

"It is with great sadness that I have to withdraw from this amazing tournament at Indian Wells. Everyone knows how much I love this place and how much I love to play here. That’s also one of the reasons why I came very early to the desert to practice and try to get ready," Nadal confirmed his absence on social networks.

"I've been working hard and training, and you all know I tested this weekend, but I'm not ready to play at the highest level in such an important event. It is not an easy decision. It's very tough actually, but I can't lie to myself and lie to thousands of fans. I will miss you, and I am sure that this tournament will be a great success," added the Spanish tennis player.

Nadal, former world number one and three-time Indian Wells ATP champion (2007, 2009 and 2013), will prepare for the clay court tournament campaign, with his sights set on one in particular: Roland Garros.

