Putin wins contested presidential elections and guarantees power until 2030

After 50% of the votes were counted, Russian election officials announced that the president had been reelected with 87.3% of the votes.

Vladimir Putin strengthened his dominance over Russia by securing another six-year presidential term in an election that has been widely criticized for eliminating his main rivals before the start of the race.

With just 50 percent of the votes counted, election officials have already declared Putin's victory, noting that he has won an impressive 87.3 percent of the vote, marking the highest vote share among his five election victories since 2000.

According to Russian authorities, participation also reached a historical record, with 74% of the electorate going to the polls. In comparison, Putin's previous highest result was recorded in 2018, when he won 76.7% of the vote with a turnout of 67.5%.

Putin's share of the vote in presidential elections. 2000: 53.4% 2004: 71.9% 2012: 63.6% 2018: 76.6% 2024: 87% (estimate, according to exit polls) pic.twitter.com/gSeaVRNEo6 — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) March 17, 2024

From the beginning of the electoral cycle, Putin was presented as the undisputed national leader, far above any potential rival. The other three candidates also refrained from criticizing the president, further highlighting his dominance in the political sphere.

The three days of voting transformed into a pro-Putin mobilization exercise, where Russian citizens faced intense pressure to support the leader and the state regime. This pressure was accentuated by strict supervision that included public sector employees, students, and workers in Russian companies, who were urged, and even sometimes forced, to cast their vote.

International observers have denounced a series of irregularities and coercion. However, Putin has secured his grip on power, suggesting that his influence will continue to dominate the Russian political scene for years to come.

An official celebration to commemorate Putin's victory is expected on Monday and many consider this an event that marks a new chapter in Russia's political history, one characterized by an even firmer grip on power by the president.

Unfair elections

The White House lashed out at the Russian elections, declaring that they were "obviously not free nor fair," noting that President Putin has imprisoned political opponents and hindered the participation of other candidates against him.

The German Foreign Ministry also expressed its opinion on the election results, stating that they "would not surprise anyone." "The government of Putin is authoritarian and relies on censorship, repression and violence," the ministry wrote in a statement on its official X account. Furthermore, the ministry added that the "elections" in the occupied territories of Ukraine are invalid and represent another flagrant violation of international law.

Die Pseudowahlen in #Russland sind weder frei noch fair, das Ergebnis überrascht niemanden. Putin herrscht autoritär, er setzt auf Zensur, Repression und Gewalt. Die „Wahlen“ in den besetzten Gebieten der #Ukraine sind null und nichtig & ein weiterer Bruch des Völkerrechts. — Auswärtiges Amt (@AuswaertigesAmt) March 17, 2024

Protests

According to official sources, incidents were recorded during the elections where some voters poured ink into the ballot boxes or tried to start fires, resulting in at least fifteen criminal proceedings. Other citizens opted for more discreet methods, such as voting at 12:00 to generate long lines or writing messages on the ballots.

Among the messages written on the ballots, expressions such as "Thief and murderer, no to war" or "Murderer, you will never win. Glory to Ukraine!" reveal the discontent of some voters. These messages, reported by the independent media Novaya Gazeta Europe, refer to two main concerns during the electoral process: the continuing war in Ukraine and the recent death in prison of dissident Alexei Navalny.