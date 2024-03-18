World

Putin wins contested presidential elections and guarantees power until 2030

After 50% of the votes were counted, Russian election officials announced that the president had been reelected with 87.3% of the votes.

El presidente ruso y candidato presidencial Vladimir Putin se reúne con los medios de comunicación en su sede de campaña en Moscú
Vladimir Putin ( Natalia Kolesnikova / Pool/ AFP)
SABRINA MARTIN
March 18, 2024
2 minutes read

Vladimir Putin strengthened his dominance over Russia by securing another six-year presidential term in an election that has been widely criticized for eliminating his main rivals before the start of the race.

With just 50 percent of the votes counted, election officials have already declared Putin's victory, noting that he has won an impressive 87.3 percent of the vote, marking the highest vote share among his five election victories since 2000.

According to Russian authorities, participation also reached a historical record, with 74% of the electorate going to the polls. In comparison, Putin's previous highest result was recorded in 2018, when he won 76.7% of the vote with a turnout of 67.5%.

From the beginning of the electoral cycle, Putin was presented as the undisputed national leader, far above any potential rival. The other three candidates also refrained from criticizing the president, further highlighting his dominance in the political sphere.

The three days of voting transformed into a pro-Putin mobilization exercise, where Russian citizens faced intense pressure to support the leader and the state regime. This pressure was accentuated by strict supervision that included public sector employees, students, and workers in Russian companies, who were urged, and even sometimes forced, to cast their vote.

International observers have denounced a series of irregularities and coercion. However, Putin has secured his grip on power, suggesting that his influence will continue to dominate the Russian political scene for years to come.

An official celebration to commemorate Putin's victory is expected on Monday and many consider this an event that marks a new chapter in Russia's political history, one characterized by an even firmer grip on power by the president.

Unfair elections

The White House lashed out at the Russian elections, declaring that they were "obviously not free nor fair," noting that President Putin has imprisoned political opponents and hindered the participation of other candidates against him.

The German Foreign Ministry also expressed its opinion on the election results, stating that they "would not surprise anyone." "The government of Putin is authoritarian and relies on censorship, repression and violence," the ministry wrote in a statement on its official X account. Furthermore, the ministry added that the "elections" in the occupied territories of Ukraine are invalid and represent another flagrant violation of international law.

Protests

According to official sources, incidents were recorded during the elections where some voters poured ink into the ballot boxes or tried to start fires, resulting in at least fifteen criminal proceedings. Other citizens opted for more discreet methods, such as voting at 12:00 to generate long lines or writing messages on the ballots.

Among the messages written on the ballots, expressions such as "Thief and murderer, no to war" or "Murderer, you will never win. Glory to Ukraine!" reveal the discontent of some voters. These messages, reported by the independent media Novaya Gazeta Europe, refer to two main concerns during the electoral process: the continuing war in Ukraine and the recent death in prison of dissident Alexei Navalny.

Topics:

Recommendation

Varias personas se reúnen para observar cómo la lava fundida sale de una fisura en la península de Reykjanes, al norte de la ciudad evacuada de Grindavik, al oeste de Islandia, el 16 de marzo de 2024.

Iceland declares state of emergency due to new volcanic eruption

Un manifestante quema neumáticos durante una manifestación que pedía la dimisión del primer ministro Ariel Henry en Puerto Príncipe el 7 de febrero de 2024.

The US announces a plan to evacuate citizens trapped in Haiti

Bandera de Irán / AFP

There Goes Latin America: Iran's Regime in America's Backyard

Imagen de archivo de la expresidenta interina de Bolivia Jeanine Anez (C) es llevada a la fiscalía por miembros de la Policía de la Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra el Crimen (FELCC) tras ser detenida en La Paz, el 13 de marzo de 2021.

Jeanine Áñez has been a political prisoner of the Bolivian government for three years

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at the 2022 Clinton Global Initiative

The pandemic agreement that the WHO wants to use to govern the world

Imagen de archivo del presidente Biden pronunciando un discurso en la Sala Roosevelt de la Casa Blanca en Washington, DC.

Biden should be threatening Qatar and the terrorists, not Israel

Italia sanciona a TikTok por no controlar los contenidos nocivos para menores.

Italy fines TikTok $11 million for failing to protect minors from harmful content

El presidente de Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, durante una reunión en el Palacio Presidencial de Miraflores en Caracas

Venezuela restricts its airspace to Argentina in retaliation for the confiscation of a plane linked to Iran

Sin muchos recursos, pero con misiles hipersónicos: los hutíes tendrían en su arsenal el poderoso proyectil que subiría las tensiones en el mar Rojo

Low on most resources, but with hypersonic missiles in their arsenal: The Houthis allegedly possess powerful weapons that could raise tensions in the Red Sea