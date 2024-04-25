World

A few weeks before the inauguration, the president-elect of Taiwan appoints his foreign and defense ministers

Lai Ching-te explained that he chose a team to confront the rise of authoritarianism and pressure from China.

El presidente electo de Taiwán, Lai Ching-te, habla durante una conferencia de prensa en Taipei
(Sam Yeh / AFP)
April 25, 2024
1 minute read

Taiwan’s president-elect, Lai Ching-te, is preparing to assume office next month and has already announced the new members of his cabinet and security team. These officials will be crucial in managing China’s growing military threats.

On Thursday, Lai Ching-te reported that the island is “facing unprecedented challenges” due to persistent pressure from China to annex Taiwan, requiring a team capable of confronting the “rise of authoritarianism.”

“The national security team must not shirk our responsibility, must take the country’s future as our own mission, and must shoulder the duty to defend our country,” he said.

Considering this approach, the president-elect announced that Wellington Koo, the prominent lawyer and current secretary-general of the National Security Council (NSC), would be the new Minister of Defense.

Likewise, he indicated that the current Minister of Foreign Affairs, Joseph Wu, will become the head of the NSC while the former mayor of Taichung and current secretary general of the presidential office, Lin Chia-lung, will become the minister of Foreign Affairs.

Furthermore, Lai Ching-te revealed other key government appointments: Chiu Chui-cheng will take over as head of the Continental Affairs Council (MAC), Cheng Wen-tsan will serve as president of the Straits Exchange Foundation, Yen Teh-fa will take over as head of the Veterans Affairs Council, and Pan Men-an will be the new general secretary of the president.

“Our main goal is to complicate cross-Strait calculations and constantly postpone China’s timetable for possible reckless military actions in order to maintain stability in the Taiwan Strait,” he said.

Lai Ching-te, a member of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), will take office on May 20 after winning the January elections with around 40% of the vote. Although the legislative majority remains in the hands of the opposition Nationalist Party, which supports eventual unification with China, Lai Ching-te has made it clear that he will promote and defend Taiwanese identity.

We are determined to safeguard Taiwan from continuing threats and intimidation from China,” he said after winning the election.

Topics:

Recommendation

El Plan B, la reforma de AMLO que le permite "apropiarse" del sistema electoral.

Mexico: the new Amnesty Law will allow AMLO to release criminals who cooperate

Vista de la entrada de la sede de Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) en Caracas

Venezuela: Texan billionaire's company announces an agreement with the state-owned PDVSA a few days after the restoration of sanctions against the Maduro regime

An ATACMS missile launched from an M270 MLRS

The U.S. secretly sent new long-range missiles to Ukraine, Pentagon reveals

Pedro Sánchez, el presidente del Gobierno de España, dice que está considerando su renuncia tras estallar un escándalo de corrupción que salpica a su esposa

Pedro Sánchez, the president of the government of Spain, says he is considering resigning after a corruption scandal breaks out that affects his wife

The State Department warns of escalating persecution of opponents in Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela

Mientras la Policía efectúa arrestos en la NYU contra las protestas pro-Hamás, las autoridades de Columbia no quieren a agentes en el campus universitario

Netanyahu condemns the ‘antisemitic wave’ on Ivy League campuses: ‘It has to be stopped’

UNRWA.

Germany resumes funding to UNRWA despite accusations of the organization's involvement in attacks on Israel

(Fars News/Reuters).

Report: Former top Iranian official who disappeared in 2007 lives in US under false identity

Joe Biden y Xi Jinping, durante una reunión.

China condemns US for sending military aid package to Taiwan