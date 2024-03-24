Princess Kate and Prince William, 'extremely moved' by messages of support

The princess announced Friday that she has cancer, after nearly two months of silence despite speculation about her health.

(AFP - VOZ NEWS) The prince and princess of Wales said they felt "extremely moved" by the messages of support they received after the news of Kate's cancer, a spokesperson for Kensington Palace, the official residence of the royal family that manages their communications. "The Prince and Princess are both enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the U.K., across the Commonwealth and around the world in response to Her Royal Highness' message."

"They are extremely moved by the public's warmth and support," added the Saturday night release. Kate and William "grateful for the understanding of their request for privacy at this time," the spokesperson concluded.

Princess Kate, 42, announced Friday night that she is suffering from cancer, the nature of which she did not specify . Due to this, the wife of the heir to the British throne has started preventive chemotherapy treatment . The announcement was followed by numerous messages of support from political leaders, celebrities and the general public.

With a video, the princess silenced the rumors surrounding her disappearance from the media after an abdominal operation in mid-January, which intensified after she posted a digitally modified image. Some even theorized that she was dead or in a coma.