Portugal turns right

The center-right Democratic Alliance party received the most votes, although it will need Chega's conservatives to form a government. The Socialist Party finds itself amidst a collapse.

The right achieved majority support in the Portuguese elections on a day marked by high voter turnout. The center-right party Democratic Alliance earned the most votes, although its results (79 deputies) leave it far from the 116 necessary for an outright majority, unless it joins forces with the day’s big winner, the conservative party Chega, which went from just 12 representatives to over 40. The Socialist Party not only lost the absolute majority it had in the last legislature, but also sank to 77 seats, below the centrists.

🟧🟦 A Aliança Democrática venceu as eleições Vamos cumprir todos os compromissos feitos com os Portugueses: um Governo novo, com novas políticas e uma nova ambição. A Mudança é possível. A Aliança Democrática tem vontade política e acredita em todos os Portugueses. pic.twitter.com/QiuhLSgKgE — Aliança Democrática (@ALIANCAD2024) March 11, 2024

Portugal registers highest voter turnout since 2005

However, the Democratic Alliance, despite receiving the most votes, saw their electoral support fall slightly compared to the previous elections. On this occasion, 28.67% supported the alliance, led by candidate Luis Montenegro, compared to 29.1% who did so in the last election. However, high voter turnout (the highest since 2005) meant that the nominal number of votes for the alliance was higher.

However, it will not be enough to form a government, not even with the support of the liberals, who have another eight seats. Their only chance is to reach an agreement with André Ventura, leader of Chega, who on election night claimed to be "available" to offer "a stable government to Portugal" with "a solid right-wing majority." During the campaign, Montenegro ruled out making a coalition with what he described as "the extreme right."

If he maintains this position, his only alternative would be to try to form a minority government through the abstention of the socialists or Chega, and the Portuguese president would have to appoint him prime minister.

Resignation of Antonio Costa in 2023

The elections were called after the resignation, in November of last year, of then prime minister, socialist Antonio Costa, accused of alleged corruption. Costa submitted his resignation claiming:

I close this stage with a clear conscience. Obviously, I submitted my resignation. I am not going to run for prime minister again. It is incompatible with the exercise of the role of prime minister to be under criminal suspicion.