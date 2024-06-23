Portugal advances to the round of 16 at the expense of Turkey, while Belgium starts its engines at the Euro

The Portuguese team defeated Turkey 3-0 at Euro 2024. Belgium bounced back from a loss to defeat Romania 2-0.

Portugal stood strong and defeated Turkey 3-0 at the BVB Stadion in Dortmund to advance to the round of 16 at the Euro, while Belgium got its first win of the tournament, defeating Romania 2-0 in Cologne.

Portugal and Belgium impress - all the storylines from Saturday's action! Tap to listen to The EURO Show 👇📻#EURO2024 — UEFA EURO 2024 (@EURO2024) June 22, 2024

With this result, the Portuguese team secured first place in Group F with six points, three more than Turkey, while Georgia and the Czech Republic have one after tying 1-1 on Saturday.

Portugal joins Spain and Germany

Portugal is the third team to qualify for the round of 16, along with Spain from Group B and Germany from Group A.

Bernardo Silva (22'), Samet Akaydin (28', own goal) and Bruno Fernandes (56') scored in the victory for the team led by Roberto Martínez.

Portugal through to the round of 16 as Group F winners 🇵🇹👏#EURO2024 | #TURPOR pic.twitter.com/1or9rJ7Icq — UEFA EURO 2024 (@EURO2024) June 22, 2024

With its highly talented roster, Portugal immediately took possession of the ball, moving effectively to try to find a gap against a team that is technically inferior but was off to a hot start in the tournament.

The third Portuguese goal saw Cristiano Ronaldo left alone in front of the goalkeeper but give the ball up to Bruno Fernandes. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was a simple shot away from breaking a couple of records, the oldest scorer and in six editions of the tournament, but he preferred to share the glory.

With his entire family in the box, CR7 was in a good mood. A boy jumped onto the field and ran past stadium security to take a selfie. The legend welcomed him and posed with a smile. Three others, older, did the same, but they not so well received, and the applause for the first one turned into boos.

Group E tied

In the other Group F match, Georgia and the Czech Republic drew 1-1 in Hamburg.

George Mikautadze put the Georgians ahead with a penalty (45+4), scoring his second goal at the Euro.

A defeat would have left the Czech Republic on the verge of elimination, but they avoided that scenario thanks to a goal from striker Patrick Shick.

The attacker from Bayer Leverkusen, current Bundesliga champion, rebounded a shot off the post by his teammate Ondrej Lingr in the 59th minute.

With this result, the Georgians and the Czechs retain their chances of qualifying for the round of 16, at least as third place in Group F.

In Group E, four teams are tied with three points apiece, the result of a victory and a defeat for all of them.

One day after Ukraine's victory against Slovakia (2-1), Belgium erased the bad impression of its first match, a loss against the Slovaks (1-0).

Domenico Tedesco's men only needed two minutes to take the lead against Romania thanks to Youri Tielemans, perfectly served by Romelu Lukaku.

Belgium get their first points in Group E 🇧🇪#EURO2024 | #BELROU pic.twitter.com/jsnTBgIqmb — UEFA EURO 2024 (@EURO2024) June 22, 2024

Lukaku, on loan at AS Roma, thought he had doubled the advantage for the "Red Devils" at the hour mark, but his goal, a display of power and control, was annulled by VAR.

De Bruyne secured his team's victory in the 78th minute by converting a long ball from his goalkeeper Koen Casteels, aided by a defensive error.

Mbappé plays a scrimmage at the Euro

One of the biggest stories of the tournament is Mbappé's nasal fracture, and there were doubts as to whether he would play in the tournament again. The most recent news is encouraging: the star of the French team, who watched Les Bleus' 0-0 draw from the bench against the Netherlands, played an entire scrimmage match in Paderborn.

Mbappé played two 30-minute halves in which French players who had not played on Friday and local players were mixed.

Finally, UEFA imposed a new fine on the Croatian Football Federation due to the incidents that occurred during the match against Albania, namely lighting flares and throwing objects.

Croatia had already received a financial sanction for the behavior of its fans against Spain in its first match.