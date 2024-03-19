Sports

'Play ball!' from Seoul: MLB kicks off 2024 season

The league selected the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres to open the new season with a busy schedule in South Korea.

Shohei Ohtani en las prácticas de la MLB | AFP
WILLIAMS PERDOMO
March 19, 2024
Major League Baseball will play for the first time in its history in South Korea. The league will kick off the 2024 season with a pair of games beginning this Wednesday with the familiar Seoul Series. However, it will not be until March 28 when MLB will begin the season on U.S. soil.

For this opportunity, the Major League Baseball chose the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres, who will have a very busy schedule. The games will be played at the Gocheok Sky Dome, home of the Korea Baseball Organization's Kiwoom Heroes.

Similarly, the MLB reported that Chan Ho Park, who 30 years ago became the first MLB player born in South Korea, will throw the ceremonial first pitch.

In addition, one of the most anticipated moments is the debut of star Shohei Ohtani with the Los Angeles Dodgers. "The Gocheok SkyDome offers quite a setting for Shohei Ohtani’s Dodgers debut. Ohtani -- the offseason’s biggest free-agent prize and the face of the sport -- will be opposed by one of the faces of baseball in Korea ... Padres shortstop Ha-Seong Kim," the MLB explained.

Similarly, Opening Day on March 28 will feature 20 All-Star pitchers and four pitchers making their team debuts:

