Parallel universe: While Trump attends Officer Diller's funeral, Biden throws a lavish fundraising party in New York

The former president attended the wake of an officer who was murdered by a criminal with an extensive track record.

This Thursday, both Donald Trump and Joe Biden had busy schedules in New York City, but their events reflected noticeably different approaches. While former President Trump chose to attend the wake of New York police officer, Jonathan Diller, who tragically lost his life at the hands of a criminal with a record, the current president participated in a fundraising event at Radio City Music Hall.

Trump chose to honor a fallen NYPD officer, who was tragically murdered by a criminal with an extensive criminal history, having been arrested more than 20 times in the past. During this act of respect for the officer's family and colleagues, Trump also took the opportunity to address the worrying crime rates that have emerged under the Biden administration.

“The police are the greatest people we have. There’s nothing and there’s nobody like them. And this should never happen. We have to get back to law and order. We have to do a lot of things differently. This is not working. This is happening too often," Trump said after visiting the funeral home with Diller's family.

Meanwhile, the current president decided to spend the day at a fundraising event at the luxurious theater in the Big Apple, surrounded by other former presidents and celebrities such as Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Stephen Colbert and Mindy Kaling, among others.

Biden and his campaign hope that the elitist party will be able to raise the impressive sum of $25 million for his presidential campaign.

Criticism of Biden's choice

Biden's decisions did not go unnoticed, and criticism came quickly. Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung highlighted the former president's priorities and criticized Biden for opting for fundraising instead of attending Officer Diller's wake.

“Trump will be honoring the legacy of Officer Diller and paying respects to his family, friends, and the NYPD. Meanwhile, the Three Stooges—Biden, Obama, and Clinton—will be at a glitzy fundraiser in the city with their elitist, out-of-touch celebrity benefactors,” he explained on social media.

Alyssa Farah Griffin, co-host of The View, also questioned Biden's decision, noting that choosing to meet celebrities to raise donations rather than attend a fallen officer's funeral was not the best choice.

“[Trump] always had his finger on the pulse of what middle America actually cares about. A slain officer who the person killed him shouldn‘t have been out, that’s something that resonates more than a bunch of celebrities at Radio City Music Hall," she said.

X users also highlight the difference in priorities

