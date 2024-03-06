Russian missile strike hit Odessa during Volodymyr Zelensky's visit with Kyriakos Mitsotakis

(AFP) The Russian army carried out a missile strike in Odessa on Wednesday when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis were visiting the important port in southern Ukraine, the Greek leader said.

"At the end (of the visit) we heard the sound of sirens and explosions that were very close to us. We didn't have time to take shelter," Mitsotakis said.

The attacks were launched while the two leaders were visiting this essential port for Ukrainian grain exports via the Black Sea. Zelensky explained the efforts being made "to restore and strengthen the Ukrainian sea route," according to Mitsotakis.

This route has allowed 28 million tons of grain to be exported since the agreement with Russia on its trade expired in July 2023.

In August 2023, Kyiv unilaterally announced that it had created a route to export grain, despite Russian threats of retaliation against ships entering and leaving Ukrainian ports.

"We understand that this war affects everyone (...) It spares no one," Mitsotakis added during a joint press conference with Zelensky.

The Ukrainian president, who travels frequently in the country despite threats of Russian attacks, said the missile attack left an unknown number of victims "dead and wounded."

The Greek prime minister's trip was not officially announced in advance, like most visits of international leaders to Ukraine, for security reasons.