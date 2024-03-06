World

Russian missile strike hit Odessa during Volodymyr Zelensky's visit with Kyriakos Mitsotakis

The Ukrainian president and the Greek prime minister heard explosions nearby.

Volodymyr Zelensky, presidente de Ucrania
(Cordon Press)
AFP
March 6, 2024
1 minute read

(AFP) The Russian army carried out a missile strike in Odessa on Wednesday when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis were visiting the important port in southern Ukraine, the Greek leader said.

"At the end (of the visit) we heard the sound of sirens and explosions that were very close to us. We didn't have time to take shelter," Mitsotakis said.

The attacks were launched while the two leaders were visiting this essential port for Ukrainian grain exports via the Black Sea. Zelensky explained the efforts being made "to restore and strengthen the Ukrainian sea route," according to Mitsotakis.

This route has allowed 28 million tons of grain to be exported since the agreement with Russia on its trade expired in July 2023.

In August 2023, Kyiv unilaterally announced that it had created a route to export grain, despite Russian threats of retaliation against ships entering and leaving Ukrainian ports.

"We understand that this war affects everyone (...) It spares no one," Mitsotakis added during a joint press conference with Zelensky.

The Ukrainian president, who travels frequently in the country despite threats of Russian attacks, said the missile attack left an unknown number of victims "dead and wounded." 

The Greek prime minister's trip was not officially announced in advance, like most visits of international leaders to Ukraine, for security reasons.

Topics:

Recommendation

Go woke, go broke: tras una caída en sus acciones, Doritos rescinde el acuerdo con el polémico artista trans que hacía apologías al abuso de niños

Go woke, go broke: After a drop in its shares, Doritos terminates the agreement with the controversial trans artist who made excuses for child abuse

Ricardo Martinelli, former President of Panama gestures during the session 'The New Latin America Context' at the Annual Meeting 2014 of the World Economic Forum at the congress centre in Davos

Panamanian judge orders the arrest of former President Martinelli one day after his disqualification as a candidate for elections in May

The Halcones (Hawks) group of the Chilean Air Force perform during the International Air and Space Fair (FIDAE) in Santiago

Chile: President Gabriel Boric excludes Israel from the 2024 International Air Show without explanation

Pallbearers carry the coffin of late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny during a funeral ceremony at the Borisovo cemetery

Identified in videos, tracked and captured: Putin arrests those who attended Navalny's funeral

The President of Venezuela's National Electoral Council (CNE), Elvis Amoroso (C), speaks next to rectors Aime Nogal (L), Carlos Quintero (2-L), Rosalba Gil (2-R), and Juan Carlos Delpino (R) during a press conference at the CNE

Nicolás Maduro's regime violates the Barbados Agreement once again by announcing illegitimate elections for July 28th

Chilean President Gabriel Boric is being asked to answer for the murder of Venezuelan dissident Lieutenant Ronald Ojeda

Crisis in Haiti: Prime minister's whereabouts are unknown, Dominican Republic suspends flights between the two countries

Imagen promocional de la entrevista realizada por Leandro Fleisher al exterrorista palestino.

Former Palestinian terrorist: 'My people are under Hamas occupation'

Esta fotografía tomada el 4 de marzo de 2024 muestra los carteles oficiales de los Juegos Olímpicos y Paralímpicos de París 2024, obra del artista francés Ugo Gattoni, en el museo de Orsay (Musee d'Orsay) de París, el 4 de marzo de 2024.

Controversy in France over the removal of Christian symbols on the official poster for the Olympics