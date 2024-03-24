NY Red Bulls crush Inter Miami 4-0 without Messi

Lewis Morgan showed out against his former squad with a hat trick. Wikelman Carmona added a goal of his own.

Lewis Morgan was relentless against his former team. In less than three minutes, he opened the scoring for the New York Red Bulls with a cross shot on the edge of the area. Shortly into the second half, the Scotsman punished Inter Miami again. After a goal from Venezuelan Wikelman Carmona, Morgan sealed a hat trick on a counterattack.

LEWIS MORGAN THE MAN THAT YOU ARE @Audi 🔴 #RedRunsDeep pic.twitter.com/tLKQGeIxOQ — New York Red Bulls (@NewYorkRedBulls) March 23, 2024

SO MANY GOALS, SO LITTLE TIME. Wiki adds the third ‼️ @Audi pic.twitter.com/0U0FXWbHP7 — New York Red Bulls (@NewYorkRedBulls) March 23, 2024

LEWIS HAT TRICK SECURED 🎩@Audi pic.twitter.com/4ZCo9ZyRvH — New York Red Bulls (@NewYorkRedBulls) March 23, 2024

With his feat, Morgan climbed to the top of the scoring charts with five goals, the same as Dejan Joveljić of LA Galaxy. His partner up front, Dante Vanzeir, did the same in the assists category, also with five.

In addition to once again suffering in a revenge match for a former player, Inter Miami had to overcome playing without Lionel Messi, as they did in their victory against DC United. So far in the league, Miami has lost two games, both without the Argentine star who is out due to a hamstring injury. However, in this game, there were other notable absences, such as Diego Gómez and Federico Redondo.

Tata Martino's team went back several places in the league, giving up key points to remain at the top of the Eastern Conference.