North Korea fires several ballistic missiles during Antony Blinken's visit to Seoul

The Secretary of State participates in the third Summit for Democracy.

Misiles lanzados por Corea del Norte | AFP
WILLIAMS PERDOMO
March 18, 2024
The South Korean Armed Forces reported detecting North Korea's launch of multiple short-range ballistic missiles that flew about 186 miles before falling into the Sea of Japan. The information was confirmed by Japanese authorities.

"We are sharing relevant information with the United States and Japan and remain on alert," the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement obtained by AFP.

The North Korean missile launch coincides with Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to Seoul to participate in the third Democracy Summit, an initiative of Joe Biden.

Following a meeting with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, Blinken condemned the missile firing. The Secretary of State's spokesman reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to South Korea's security.

