Nikki Haley ends her presidential campaign

With this decision, the former South Carolina governor cedes the Republican nomination to former President Donald Trump.

WILLIAMS PERDOMO
March 6, 2024
Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley decided to end her race in the 2024 Republican primary. Haley's announcement came this Wednesday after losing in most states, except Vermont, on what is known as Super Tuesday.

"I am filled with the gratitude for the outpouring of support we've received from all across our great country. But the time has now come to suspend my campaign," Haley said.

After learning of Trump's victory in this Tuesday's race, Haley's website removed all of her commitments for this week.

With the decision, Haley cedes the Republican nomination to former President Donald Trump and begins the presidential election with Trump and Joe Biden assuming unofficial command of their parties.

At the time of publishing, Trump had 995 delegates of the 1,215 he needs to guarantee the Republican nomination. Haley didn't even have 100, despite her victory in Vermont. In the Democratic Party, Biden is doing even better, if possible, in securing his nomination. His setback against Jason Palmer (3 delegates) in Samoa is nothing to worry about.

Biden persuades Haley's supporters to support him

Joe Biden released a statement trying to persuade Haley's supporters to vote for him in the election. "Donald Trump made it clear he doesn’t want Nikki Haley’s supporters. I want to be clear: There is a place for them in my campaign," Biden said.

"I know there is a lot we won’t agree on. But on the fundamental issues of preserving American democracy, on standing up for the rule of law, on treating each other with decency and dignity and respect, on preserving NATO and standing up to America’s adversaries, I hope and believe we can find common ground," he added.

