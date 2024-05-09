Sports

NBA: Jalen Brunson seals the Knicks' second victory in the Eastern Conference semifinals

The series will continue this Friday with the first of two consecutive games at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

WILLIAMS PERDOMO
May 9, 2024
(AFP/VOZMEDIA) The Knicks and Pacers engaged in an intense head-to-head battle this Wednesday that ended with a 130-121 victory for the New Yorkers, leaving them up 2-0 in their NBA Eastern Conference semifinal series.

Offensive rebounds were a fundamental part of the Knicks' victory, especially in the final minutes of the game. Over the course of the game, both teams reached a lead of up to 12 points, although New York ended up winning the rebounding battle by a wide margin of 32-20.

Collectively, the Knicks have left no room for speculation, Jalen Brunson set the pace with 29 points (24 in the second half), Josh Hart contributed 15 rebounds, Isaiah Hartenstein completed a double double with 14 points and 12 rebounds while Donte DiVincenzo scored six triples for a total of 28 points.

Brunson, who finished fifth in MVP voting in the 2023-24 season, left the game in the second quarter with an injury to his right foot but returned to play the entire second half.

Indiana did not have the strength to get the baskets necessary to stay in the game down the stretch. Tyrese Haliburton scored 34 points but was not present in the decisive moment of the game.

TJ McConnell stood out for the Pacers with a double-double of 10 points and 12 assists in just 23 minutes on the court.

Another aspect against today's visiting team was its poor effectiveness from the free throw line, the Pacers went to the line 17 times, scoring on 10 occasions for a 59% effectiveness rate.

After two games at Madison Square Garden (New York), the series will continue this Friday with the first of two consecutive games at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

