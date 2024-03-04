Technology

NASA successfully launches SpaceX Crew-8 mission

Four astronauts will replace the previous crew on the International Space Station. They will remain until August.

Misión SpaceX Crew-8. 4 de marzo de 2024.
SpaceX Crew-8 (AFP)
ALEJANDRO BAñOS
March 4, 2024
1 minute read

The Falcon 9 spacecraft successfully lifted off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The NASA mission, called SpaceX Crew-8 and composed of American astronauts Matthew Dominick, Michael Barratt and Jeanette Epps and Russian astronaut Alexander Grebenkin, is headed to the International Space Station and is scheduled to arrive Tuesday.

NASA Associate Administrator Jim Free explained that this new mission will serve to continue acquiring knowledge about how human beings react biologically and psychologically during a long stay in space:

I want to personally thank the crew for their work and the sacrifice that they’ve made of their time to train and be ready for this mission. Crew-8’s mission will further the understanding of how humans learn and behave in space and how their bodies respond, and it’s all critical to our lunar exploration. We need all of these to come together to understand how people and technologies and systems will behave when we go on longer duration missions.

Crew-8 will remain in space until August

The four SpaceX Crew-8 astronauts will remain on the International Space Station for about five months. They will replace the four members of SpaceX Crew-7. However, both crews will live on the ISS for several days to carry out "handover activities" and for the new crew to learn and be aware of the advances made by their predecessors.

"We’ll have five dock days of Crew-8/Crew-7 handover activities, after which we’ll start watching weather and look for a landing opportunity for Crew-7. Crew-8 will stay onboard the International Space Station until mid-August, performing over 200 experiments in science and research, technology development, and commercialization of low-Earth orbit," said the director of the NASA program for the ISS, Joel Montalbano.

SpaceX Crew-8 is the eighth commercial mission carried out by NASA.

Topics:

Recommendation

Momento del lanzamiento de la nave Odiseo a la Luna.

The Odysseus spacecraft successfully takes off towards the Moon

Threads, nueva red social de Meta Platforms.

Instagram and Threads will allow political content to be disabled

Una mano sosteniendo un móvil en el que se ve el logo de Meta. Detrás, otra mano sosteniendo otro smartphone con el logo de Facebook, la red social propiedad de la Big Tech.

Meta announces that it will identify images made by AI on its platforms

Imagen de Taylor Swift durante el photocall que tuvo lugar en la 81ª edición de los Globos de Oro celebrados el 7 de enero de 2024.

X re-enables searches related to Taylor Swift

X anuncia la apertura de una oficina en Texas para combatir el abuso sexual infantil

X announces the opening of an office in Texas to combat child sexual abuse

Lina Khan, presidenta de la FTC

The federal government launches an investigation into the financing of the Artificial Intelligence sector

Silueta encapuchada de un hacker recopilando la "madre de todas las filtraciones".

The "mother of all breaches": 26 billion data records were leaked

Apple.

Apple will apply new rates and restrictions in Europe for downloads from outside the App Store

Ford Explorer.

2 million Ford Explorers recalled due to assembly issue that can cause accidents