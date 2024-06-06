The 24-year-old Venezuelan placed 387 bets on baseball in 2022 and 2023 in violation of league rules, including 231 bets on MLB games through a legal sportsbook.

Major League Baseball announced that after an investigation, it has decided to ban Venezuelan player Tucupita Marcano, an infielder for the San Diego Padres, for life. It was later learned that Marcano, 24 years old, placed 387 bets on baseball in 2022 and 2023, including 231 bets on MLB games through a legal sportsbook.

"Of the MLB bets Marcano placed over this period, 25 of those bets included Pirates games while he was a member of Pittsburgh’s Major League club. Marcano did not appear in any of the games on which he placed bets, however, as he was on the injured list after suffering a season-ending knee injury last July 24," the MLB said.

Oakland Athletics pitcher Michael Kelly and three minor league players were also suspended for one year for gambling as well.

Under Major League Rule 21, "Any player, umpire or club or league official or employee, who shall bet any sum whatsoever upon any baseball game in connection with which the bettor has a duty to perform, shall be declared permanently ineligible."

"The strict enforcement of Major League Baseball’s rules and policies governing gambling conduct is a critical component of upholding our most important priority: protecting the integrity of our games for the fans," said Major League Baseball Commissioner Robert Manfred in a statement.