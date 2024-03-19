Mexico: authorities arrest 'El Chori,' leader of the Unión Tepito criminal group

A search and arrest warrant was issued for the criminal for being related to crimes such as murder, extortion or drug trafficking.

The Mexican authorities proceeded to arrest the leader of the Unión Tepito criminal group, Eduardo Ramírez Tiburcio - known as El Chori -, in a police operation carried out in a town near Mexico City.

There were several search and arrest warrants on the criminal as he was related to numerous crimes such as murder, threats, drug trafficking, kidnapping and extortion. In addition, the authorities in the Mexican capital offered a reward of 5 million pesos (about $300,000) to anyone who revealed important information leading to the whereabouts of El Chori.

The arrest occurred this Monday afternoon. The secretary of the Secretariat of Citizen Security of Mexico City, Pablo Vázquez Camacho, reported that, in addition to the capture of the criminal, the authorities found drugs, a firearm and cash.

After months of monitoring and derived from investigative work, colleagues from the Secretariat of Citizen Security of Mexico City arrested Eduardo "N" in Tlalpan, identified as the alleged leader of a criminal group that operates in the central area of ​​the City of Mexico; Drugs, a firearm and cash were seized from him. We continue working every day for peace and security in our city.

Tras meses de seguimiento y derivado de trabajos de investigación, compañeros de @SSC_CDMX detuvieron en @TlalpanAl a Eduardo "N", señalado como presunto líder de un grupo delictivo que opera en la zona centro de la #CDMX; se le aseguró droga, un arma de fuego y dinero en… pic.twitter.com/RBllkIidCm — Pablo Vázquez Camacho (@PabloVazC) March 19, 2024

As reported by Infobae, El Chori always looked for a way to go unnoticed and not be recognized, with the aim of not being captured by the police forces. To do this, he grew his beard and hair or changed his identity on several occasions.

La Unión Tepito is one of the most consolidated organized crime groups in Mexico City. Little by little, they were gaining strength within the Mexican capital and putting the authorities in check, thanks, in large part, to small-scale drug trafficking and extortion. It was founded in 2009 by the criminal Édgar Valdez Villarreal, better known as La Barbie.