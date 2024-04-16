Lloyd Austin meets with Chinese minister after 18-month hiatus

The Secretary of Defense told him that the United States will continue to operate in the South China Sea as long as international law allows.

Top U.S. and Chinese defense officials had not met face-to-face or via videoconference since November 2022 until Tuesday, when Lloyd Austin and Dong Jun spoke via video call to discuss bilateral relations and various regional and global security issues.

According to a statement from Pentagon Press Secretary Major General Pat Ryder, Austin reassured Jun that the United States will continue to operate "safely and responsibly – wherever international law allows," such as in the South China Sea.

The Defense Secretary also used the meeting to define his position on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the frequent military activity - based on missile test launches - undertaken by the communist regime in North Korea.

This meeting follows a line of talks between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping. In their meeting last November, the U.S. President and the Chinese leader agreed to establish a direct line of communication involving various members of their administrations, despite intense tensions between the two countries.

A few days ago, President Biden spoke at length with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the White House. The two leaders discussed Japan's integration into AUKUS, an alliance with the United States, Great Britain and Australia aimed at advancing defense projects and strategies.

They also discussed China's significant military capabilities and agreed on measures to respond to potential actions by Beijing, particularly against Taiwan.