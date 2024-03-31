World

Knifeman who attacked IDF officer killed in Israel

The police revealed that they opened an investigation. Five people were arrested at the attacker's home.

Beersheba central bus station
(Wikimedia Commons)
AFP
March 31, 2024
Less than a minute

Israeli authorities reported that the knifeman who attacked a civilian and an Israeli Defense Force officer at a bus station in a city in the south of the country was killed.

The police said he was shot dead. They also indicated that an investigation has been opened and five people were arrested at the attacker's home in Rahat.

According to the local press, the aggressor was a young Israeli man whose Bedouin clan is from the Negev desert region. Beersheva is the largest city in the region.

"We have identified him and we are doing everything we can to understand his motives. He had a long list of criminal records and was due to start working in about two weeks, after a conviction for drug and robbery violation," said a source in statements collected by AFP.

Topics:

Recommendation

Crsitianos rezando.

The Via Crucis of persecuted Christians during Holy Week

Personas que huyen de la guerra sudanesa desembarcan de un camión que las ha traído a Renk desde el paso fronterizo de Joda, en Sudán del Sur.

Sudan, the ignored war causing the world's worst humanitarian crisis

Imagen de archivo de una marcha pro Israel en Nueva York.

Concern grows over multiple threats against Israelis and Jews around the world

La presidenta del Perú Dina Boularte durante un discurso.

Peru: Police raid the government palace and President Dina Boluarte's home

El youtuber YourFellowArab es secuestrado en Haití mientras se dirigía a entrevistar a Jimmy 'Barbecue' Cherizier

YouTuber Arab is kidnapped in Haiti while on his way to interview Jimmy 'Barbecue' Cherizier

El dictador Maduro afianza su poder con la complicidad y el apoyo de Joe Biden

WSJ: Biden is unlikely to reimpose oil sanctions on Venezuela, despite Maduro's repressive drift

Haití: la nación de los tiranos, el vudú, los desastres naturales y los nefastos aliados internacionales

Haiti: The nation of tyrants, voodoo, natural disasters and nefarious international allies

Sede de Al-Jazeera

The gruesome history of Al Jazeera, Qatar's propaganda arm

Esta foto publicada por las Fuerzas de Defensa de Israel (FDI) el 10 de diciembre de 2023 muestra a tropas israelíes realizando operaciones militares en la Franja de Gaza.

Israel eliminates Ali Naim, one of the leaders of Hezbollah's rocket and missile unit