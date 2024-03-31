Knifeman who attacked IDF officer killed in Israel

The police revealed that they opened an investigation. Five people were arrested at the attacker's home.

Israeli authorities reported that the knifeman who attacked a civilian and an Israeli Defense Force officer at a bus station in a city in the south of the country was killed.

The police said he was shot dead. They also indicated that an investigation has been opened and five people were arrested at the attacker's home in Rahat.

According to the local press, the aggressor was a young Israeli man whose Bedouin clan is from the Negev desert region. Beersheva is the largest city in the region.

"We have identified him and we are doing everything we can to understand his motives. He had a long list of criminal records and was due to start working in about two weeks, after a conviction for drug and robbery violation," said a source in statements collected by AFP.