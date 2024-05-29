Highest diplomatic body in Taiwan announces appointment of new director

The American Institute, located in Taipei, confirmed that Raymond Greene will head the office starting in the summer.

The American Institute in Taiwan, which serves as the American embassy in Taipei, announced that Raymond Greene will be the next director of the office, succeeding Sandra Oudkirk in the position. Greene will become the highest-ranking representative assigned by Washington, D.C., to the country.

Through a statement, the American Institute in Taiwan confirmed the appointment of Greene, who will begin his term this summer:

The American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) is pleased to announce the selection of Mr. Raymond Greene as the new Director of its Taipei office, succeeding Ms. Sandra Oudkirk beginning summer 2024. The American Institute in Taiwan conducts commercial, cultural and other unofficial relations with the people on Taiwan on behalf of the United States, consistent with the Taiwan Relations Act of 1979.

The change comes amid perpetual tensions between the United States and China over Taiwan. Xi Jinping's communist regime continues to threaten Taipei's sovereignty while carrying out military exercises both at sea and in the air.

The United States continues to show its firm commitment to Taiwan. In recent months, the Biden administration has allocated billions in military aid to Taipei. The decision did not sit well in China and led the communist regime to issue serious warnings to Washington, D.C.