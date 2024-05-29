World

North Korean rocket carrying second spy satellite explodes mid-air

The Malligyong-1-1 satellite was launched this Monday, according to the North Korean regime.

Misiles lanzados por Corea del Norte | AFP
Misiles lanzados por Corea del Norte | AFP
WILLIAMS PERDOMO
May 29, 2024
1 minute read

(AFP) North Korea reported the failure of its latest attempt to launch a spy satellite into orbit. The announcement came hours after the announcement of its launch was condemned by South Korea and Japan.

The missile carrying the Malligyong-1-1 spy satellite "exploded in the air during the first flight," causing "its launch to fail," declared the National Aerospace Technology Administration in a statement obtained by AFP.

In that sense, North Korea explained that the "cause of the accident was the reliability of the new liquid oxygen and kerosene engine." Meanwhile, the Japanese network NHK broadcast images of what appeared to be a burning projectile and stated that it had recorded it from northeastern China, coinciding with the launch attempt.

Pyongyang had notified Japan on Monday that it planned to put another satellite into orbit, after a successful attempt in November and two failures last year.

Multiple United Nations resolutions prohibit North Korea, which has nuclear weapons, from testing ballistic technology.

"Our military detected around 10:44 p.m. (1:44 p.m. GMT) on Monday the trajectory of what is suspected to be a military reconnaissance satellite from the North, launched from the Tongchang-ri area, in North Pyongan province, towards the south," declared the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Topics:

Recommendation

Volcán en Reikjanes

VIDEO: Iceland is on alert after volcano eruption in Reikjanes

La cantante Taylor Swift durante el concierto que ofreció como parte del 'Eras Tour' el 23 de febrero de 2024 en Singapur. La artista entró a formar parte del listado de multimillonarios del mundo de la revista Forbes en abril de 2024.

VIDEO: Taylor Swift arrives to Spain with her concert 'The Eras Tour'

Policía de México |

New episode of violence against politicians in Mexico: A candidate running for mayor was murdered in Morelos

Vuelve la temporada taurina organizada por la empresa Casa Toreros a Bogotá donde se reunieron personajes de la sociedad colombiana e hispana que disfrutan de la liturgia taurina. En la Plaza de Toros la Santamaría, Bogotá, Colombia.

Colombia approves ban on bullfighting starting in 2027

El primer ministro haitiano Garry Conille habla en su primera conferencia de prensa el 6 de enero de 2012 en Puerto Príncipe, durante la cual se refirió a la reconstrucción de los edificios destruidos en el terremoto del 12 de enero de 2010 en Haití. El consejo de gobierno de transición de Haití nombró el 28 de mayo de 2024 a un nuevo primer ministro para dirigir el país caribeño, golpeado por la violencia, según informaron los miembros del consejo, que eligieron a Garry Conille, quien ocupó brevemente ese cargo entre 2011 y 2012.

Haiti: democratic transition authorities elect Garry Conille as new prime minister

Esta foto tomada por el Ministerio de Defensa de Corea del Sur entre la noche del 28 y 29 de mayo de 2024 y publicada el 29 de mayo muestra objetos no identificados que se cree que son folletos de propaganda de Corea del Norte en una calle de Seúl. Corea del Norte lanzó presunta «propaganda» anti-Corea del Sur en las zonas fronterizas durante la noche, dijo el ejército de Seúl a la AFP el 29 de mayo, con una provincia emitiendo una alerta pidiendo a los residentes a permanecer en el interior.

North Korea sends balloons with "garbage and excrements" towards the South

The regime of Nicolás Maduro withdraws the invitation to the European Union as an observer of the next "elections"

Israel, Hamás, Estados Unidos,

White House says latest Israeli attack on Rafah did not cross red line for Washington

Las olas destruyeron el muelle flotante de $320 millones construido por EEUU para transportar ayuda humanitaria a Gaza

Waves destroy $320 million floating dock built by US to transport humanitarian aid to Gaza