Mexico's electoral campaign closes with candidate's murder caught on camera

A mayoral candidate was shot in front of cameras this Wednesday, the last day of the electoral race before this Sunday's elections.

Un miembro de la Guardia Nacional custodia la escena del crimen del candidato a alcalde de la oposición, Alfredo Cabrera, asesinado durante su cierre de campaña electoral en Las Lomas, Guerrero, México, el 29 de mayo de 2024. Cabrera fue asesinado a tiros en el sur de México el 29 de mayo durante un mitin de campaña, dijo el gobernador del estado de Guerrero, el último de una serie de ataques antes de las elecciones del fin de semana
(Francisco ROBLES / AFP)
JUAN PEñA
May 30, 2024
Mexico´s electoral campaign concluded on Wednesday in tragedy. In front of the cameras and captured the moment live, a mayoral candidate was shot in the back during a closing rally.

This vitim was José Alfredo Cabrera, from the town of Coyuca de Benítez in the state of Guerrero. He was walking surrounded by his supporters when a gunman approached him from behind and fired two fatal shots. In the recorded footage, you can even see the weapon aimed at José Alfredo Cabrera's head as the assailant approached.

Regarding this event, the Attorney General's Office of the State of Guerrero assured that there is an open investigation for homicide. According to authorities, the gunman who killed the mayoral candidate was killed by law enforcement at the same place as the attack.

José Alfredo Cabrera was the leader of a mayoral coalition made up of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), the National Action Party (PAN) and the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD).

Violence in Mexico

It is the latest episode of a Mexican election strongly marked by political violence. Along with José Alfredo Cabrera there has been 23 other candidates who have been murdered throughout this electoral campaign.

Security in Mexico was, throughout the campaign, one of the big issues that the two main presidential candidates addressed. Especially by the opposition, Xóchitl Gálvez, who accused the current Government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador and his possible successor, Claudia Sheinbaum, of not tackling the problem.

Both presidential candidates also concluded their campaigns yesterday in two public events in front of hundreds of their followers. After learning of the latest tragedy, the moderate centrist candidate, Gálvez, expressed "outrage" at the murder of Cabrera with a message on the social network X, in which she said that she knew him personally. "He was a generous and good man."

End of campaign surveys

From the beginning of the electoral campaign, the official candidate, Claudia Sheinbaum, led the polls on voting intention. However, throughout the campaign, Xóchitl Gálvez has closed the gap in the polls.

According to the latest data from Oraculus México , Sheinbaum would reach 54% of the total votes, Gálvez 36% and the third option, Jorge Álvarez Máynez, 10%. Other polls, however, give a virtual tie between the two main candidates with 44.3% for Sheinbaum and 44.8% for Gálvez. The conservative team shows confidence in this possible scenario.

Google search trends in Mexico, however, once again give an advantage to Sheinbaum, although it is not a poll of voting intentions but only data on search figures.

Next Sunday, Voz Media will follow the Mexican elections minute by minute, which you can follow through this link.

