Karol G will feature on the FC Barcelona shirt during the 'Clásico' on April 21

The Spanish team will include the Colombian artist's logo on its shirt in the game against Real Madrid.

Karol G patrocinará al FC Barcelona en el Clásico del 21 de abril.
ALEJANDRO BAñOS
March 12, 2024
On April 21, one of the great soccer games in the world will be played, the Clásico. Real Madrid will host its eternal rival, FC Barcelona, ​​at the Santiago Bernabéu before the watchful eye of millions of spectators. For this match, the Barça team will don a striking novelty on its infamous shirt: the Karol G logo.

In March 2022, Spotify became Barcelona's main sponsor, featuring its logo on the team's clothing. However, it hasn´t been this way in all games. On three occasions so far, the social network gave its space to three international artists: Drake, Rosalía and The Rolling Stones. Now, Karol G will become the fourth artist - and the second Hispanic - to be part of the Barça starting line-up.

There is no official confirmation yet, but what the design could be is already beginning to circulate on social networks.

The logo of the Colombian singer - known for hits such as Tusa or Bichota, among others - will be composed of her name surrounded by a heart-shaped barbed wire: a tattoo that Karol G has on her arm.

It will not be the only time that Karol G is present in Spain this year. The artist has several concerts scheduled in the country: three of them will be at the Santiago Bernabéu in July.

