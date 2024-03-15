Italy fines TikTok $11 million for failing to protect minors from harmful content

The Italian Competition Authority argued that the Chinese platform "did not put in place adequate mechanisms" to remove videos that "incite suicide or self-harm."

While the United States moves forward in banning TikTok, other countries in the international community are also taking measures to penalize the platform. The Italian Competition Authority fined the social network $11 million for failing to monitor certain videos that pose a threat to minors.

In a statement, the Italian Competition and Market Authority (AGCM) stated that "TikTok has failed to implement appropriate mechanisms to monitor the content published by third parties and to enforce the Guidelines of the companies owning the platform, which include the removal of dangerous content inciting suicide, self-harm and poor nutrition."

The Authority refers to certain challenges that have gone viral on the social network such as one known as the "French scar," in which users, including minors, are encouraged to commit acts that are very harmful to their health and physical integrity. A spokesperson for the Chinese platform told CNN that he didn’t agree with this sanction.

In recent months, the European Union (EU) made the decision to sanction TikTok for allowing minors to be exposed to harmful content or for other reasons, such as not protecting their data. Based on this last argument, they fined the platform, which is controlled by the Chinese communist regime, $368 million in September of last year.

Furthermore, a few days ago, the European Commission opened an investigation into TikTok for allegedly violating the Digital Services Act. The social network is being accused of not adequately protecting minors, lacking transparency, not protecting personal data, putting minors at risk of addiction and exposing them to harmful content.