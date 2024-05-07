Israel escalates its anti-terrorist operation in Rafah and now controls the Gazan side of the crossing

The IDF announced 20 terrorists were killed during the attack and several tunnels used by Hamas members were destroyed.

The Israel Defense Forces provided an update on the progress of the ground operation in Rafah, emphasizing the coordinated efforts between deployed troops and intelligence services. Israeli forces killed around 20 terrorists and located and destroyed three tunnels within the initial hours of the raid. The Army also announced that the tanks managed to take control of the Rafah crossing from the Gazan side.

A precise counterterrorism operation to eliminate Hamas terrorists and infrastructure within specific areas of eastern Rafah began overnight, based on intelligence. pic.twitter.com/L2uVEdCVv9 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 7, 2024

Air strikes

Furthermore, the IDF stated that "as part of the operation, fighter planes of the HA and the forces of the 215th Fire Corps attacked and destroyed Hamas terrorist targets, including military buildings, underground infrastructure and other terrorist infrastructure from which Hamas operated in the Rafah area." In a statement, the Israeli Army stated that there have been no casualties among the deployed troops.

The Army again insisted that the operation, led by the 162 Division, is being carried out under "the intelligence guidance of the Shin Bet and Amman in targeted activities and in limited areas in eastern Rafah against the terrorist infrastructures of the terrorist organization Hamas."

במסגרת הפעילות השיגו כוחות מצוות הקרב של חטיבה 401 שליטה מבצעית במעבר רפיח בצידו העזתי, שבמזרח רפיח, זאת בעקבות מידע מודיעיני כי מחבלים משתמשים במרחב המעבר לצרכי טרור.

ממרחב המעבר בוצע ביום ראשון ירי פצמ״רים לעבר מעבר כרם שלום, שכתוצאה ממנו נהרגו ארבעה לוחמי צה״ל ונפצעו נוספים>> pic.twitter.com/avjF43QjE7 — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) May 7, 2024

Additionally, IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari spoke out about the ceasefire proposal that Hamas claims to have accepted, stating that "we are studying each answer, each response, with the greatest seriousness, and we are exhausting all negotiation possibilities to return hostages to their homes as a central objective, as soon as possible. At the same time, we keep pushing." The statements were corroborated by the dispatch of a mid-level delegation to Cairo to resume negotiations, according to The Times of Israel.

Two squads of terrorists were killed in Gaza

The start of the offensive in Rafah does not mean that the operation in Gaza is over. The IDF responded to the firing of three missiles from the Strip into Israel by launching airstrikes. According to the IDF statement, "fighter jets and Air Force aircraft, led by the Gaza Division, attacked several military targets in the area, including a military structure and other terrorist infrastructures." The air strikes managed to neutralize two squadrons of terrorists.