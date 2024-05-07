World

Israel escalates its anti-terrorist operation in Rafah and now controls the Gazan side of the crossing

The IDF announced 20 terrorists were killed during the attack and several tunnels used by Hamas members were destroyed.

Tanques con una bandera israelí
AFP PHOTO/HANDOUT/ISRAELI ARMY
ISRAEL DURO
May 7, 2024
1 minute read

The Israel Defense Forces provided an update on the progress of the ground operation in Rafah, emphasizing the coordinated efforts between deployed troops and intelligence services. Israeli forces killed around 20 terrorists and located and destroyed three tunnels within the initial hours of the raid. The Army also announced that the tanks managed to take control of the Rafah crossing from the Gazan side.

Air strikes

Furthermore, the IDF stated that "as part of the operation, fighter planes of the HA and the forces of the 215th Fire Corps attacked and destroyed Hamas terrorist targets, including military buildings, underground infrastructure and other terrorist infrastructure from which Hamas operated in the Rafah area." In a statement, the Israeli Army stated that there have been no casualties among the deployed troops.

The Army again insisted that the operation, led by the 162 Division, is being carried out under "the intelligence guidance of the Shin Bet and Amman in targeted activities and in limited areas in eastern Rafah against the terrorist infrastructures of the terrorist organization Hamas."

Additionally, IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari spoke out about the ceasefire proposal that Hamas claims to have accepted, stating that "we are studying each answer, each response, with the greatest seriousness, and we are exhausting all negotiation possibilities to return hostages to their homes as a central objective, as soon as possible. At the same time, we keep pushing." The statements were corroborated by the dispatch of a mid-level delegation to Cairo to resume negotiations, according to The Times of Israel.

Two squads of terrorists were killed in Gaza

The start of the offensive in Rafah does not mean that the operation in Gaza is over. The IDF responded to the firing of three missiles from the Strip into Israel by launching airstrikes. According to the IDF statement, "fighter jets and Air Force aircraft, led by the Gaza Division, attacked several military targets in the area, including a military structure and other terrorist infrastructures." The air strikes managed to neutralize two squadrons of terrorists.

Topics:

Recommendation

WSJ board: Israel's raid on Rafah is the right thing to do and Biden sides with Hamas

¿Gran futuro para Argentina? Lo que se espera de la reunión entre Javier Milei y Elon Musk

Javier Milei meets with Elon Musk once again, this time in Los Angeles, and assures investors that Argentina can be "the new Rome of the 21st century"

Xi Jinping, presidente de China.

China hacked the UK Ministry of Defense and accessed sensitive employee information

Preocupación en EEUU: Rusia detuvo la semana pasada a un soldado estadounidense bajo acusación de robo

Concern in the US: Russia detained an American soldier last week on accusation of theft

Tropas de Israel en Gaza. Hay un soldado con un fusil y junto a él un perro de combate.

Israel resumes its offensive in Rafah

El líder del movimiento palestino Hamás, Ismail Haniyeh, habla en un acto público durante su visita a la ciudad de Saida, en el sur del Líbano.

Hamas proposes a ceasefire without the conditions requested by Israel

El presidente de Rusia, Vladímir Putin, asiste a la reunión anual ampliada de la Junta del Ministerio del Interior de Rusia para resumir los resultados del trabajo de las autoridades de asuntos internos en 2023.

Intelligence agencies warn that Russia is planning to sabotage Europe: Risk has 'significantly increased'

Las instalaciones de AstraZeneca para medicamentos biológicos en Södertälje

European Commission suspends marketing of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

El Papa Francisco dirige la oración del Regina Coeli desde la ventana de su despacho con vistas a la Plaza de San Pedro, Ciudad del Vaticano, 5 de mayo de 2024.

Armed priest arrested trying to enter Vatican ahead of Pope Francis' audience