Interview with Robert Unanue, CEO of Goya Foods: The largest Hispanic-owned company in the US fights against child trafficking

Goya Cares is an initiative created to combat child trafficking. The company shares the values of the Hispanic community: "God, family, work and freedom."

VERóNICA SILVERI PAZOS
May 8, 2024
Robert Unanue, CEO of Goya Foods, the largest Hispanic-owned food company in the United States, spoke exclusively with Voz Media about how the Goya Cares initiative and their fight against human trafficking.

Goya Cares was created in 2021. Unanue said the company taking a stand against criminal child traffickers was fueled by the heartbreaking stories of the victims of these abuses. Likewise, he commented that the United States and the world need a profound change to be able to eradicate this situation.

'God, family, work and freedom'

The human trafficking industry generates around $150 billion a year, according to official figures published by the White House. It is estimated that more than 100,000 children are exploited each year and that in every minute that passes, two children become victims of trafficking.

Goya Foods stands out among all Hispanic companies due in part to its major initiatives to support these victims and to combat child trafficking by following the company's core values, which come from its Hispanic roots: "God, family, work and freedom."

Watch the full interview here:

