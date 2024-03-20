Society

Intermittent fasting linked to increased risk of death from cardiovascular disease

A study by the American Heart Association warns of the serious consequences of altering eating schedules.

Healthy food image
(Pexels-Jane Doan)
WILLIAMS PERDOMO
March 20, 2024
1 minute read

The American Heart Association published a preliminary study that showed that people who followed a restricted 8-hour eating schedule, a type of intermittent fasting, had a 91% increased risk of death from cardiovascular disease. This is an analysis in which more than 20,000 American adults participated.

"Compared with a standard schedule of eating across 12-16 hours per day, limiting food intake to less than 8 hours per day was not associated with living longer," said a statement released by the Association.

The study preview explained that "time-restricted eating, a type of intermittent fasting, involves limiting eating times to a specific number of hours each day, which can range from 4 to 12 hours in 24 hours."

"Restricting daily eating time to a short period, such as 8 hours per day, has gained popularity in recent years as a way to lose weight and improve heart health. However, the long-term health effects of time-restricted eating, including risk of death from any cause or cardiovascular disease, are unknown," explained the study's senior author, Victor Wenze Zhong, Ph.D., professor and chair of the Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics at Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine.

"The findings encourage a more cautious approach"

In this sense, the researchers indicated that the analysis showed that the highest risk of cardiovascular death was also observed in people who suffered from heart disease or cancer. Among people with existing cardiovascular disease, eating for no less than 10 hours per day was also associated with a 66% increased risk of death from heart disease or stroke.

"It’s crucial for patients, particularly those with existing heart conditions or cancer, to be aware of the association between an 8-hour eating window and increased risk of cardiovascular death. Our study’s findings encourage a more cautious, personalized approach to dietary recommendations, ensuring that they are aligned with an individual’s health status and the latest scientific evidence," insisted Wenze Zhong.

Despite the information, the report also explained the limitations of the study. For example, he highlighted that the data collected depended on the dietary information self-reported by the people who participated in the analysis.

Recommendation

Florida investiga a la firma financiera MSCI, acusada de castigar a varias empresas por tener negocios en Israel

Florida investigates major financial firm accused of punishing several companies for doing business in Israel or defending the border from terrorists

Elon Musk y Don Lemon

Meeting with Trump, censorship on social networks and an awkward question about ketamine: the best moments of the Don Lemon and Elon Musk interview

Planet Fitness prohíbe la entrada a la mujer que expuso públicamente a un "hombre afeitándose en el baño de mujeres"

Planet Fitness bans woman who publicly exposed a "man shaving in the women's restroom."

Restos de etosaurios

Texas: New giant crocodile ancestor discovered in Garza County

Captura de pantalla del juicio en Ohio contra Kristel Candelario, la madre ecuatoriana condenada a cadena perpetúa por cometer una grave negligencia que provocó la muerte de su hija de tan sólo 16 meses.

Ohio: Woman whose baby died after being left home alone for 10 days to go on vacation sentenced to life in prison

“Nadie se escandaliza si doy mi bendición a un empresario explotador”: el papa Francisco llama “hipócritas” a los que critican las bendiciones de homosexuales

Pope Francis calls for 'legal coverage like everyone else' for same-sex couples

A la izquierda: el director de 'La zona de interés', Jonathan Glazer; a la derecha:

Julianna Margulies and Debra Messing among more than 450 Jewish actors who condemned Jonathan Glazer's Oscar speech

Riley STrain

Nashville police spoke with Riley Strain minutes before his disappearance

birth pregnancy, abortion, pro-life

Abortions exceed one million cases for the first time since 2012