Intermittent fasting linked to increased risk of death from cardiovascular disease

The American Heart Association published a preliminary study that showed that people who followed a restricted 8-hour eating schedule, a type of intermittent fasting, had a 91% increased risk of death from cardiovascular disease. This is an analysis in which more than 20,000 American adults participated.

"Compared with a standard schedule of eating across 12-16 hours per day, limiting food intake to less than 8 hours per day was not associated with living longer," said a statement released by the Association.

The study preview explained that "time-restricted eating, a type of intermittent fasting, involves limiting eating times to a specific number of hours each day, which can range from 4 to 12 hours in 24 hours."

"Restricting daily eating time to a short period, such as 8 hours per day, has gained popularity in recent years as a way to lose weight and improve heart health. However, the long-term health effects of time-restricted eating, including risk of death from any cause or cardiovascular disease, are unknown," explained the study's senior author, Victor Wenze Zhong, Ph.D., professor and chair of the Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics at Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine.

"The findings encourage a more cautious approach"

In this sense, the researchers indicated that the analysis showed that the highest risk of cardiovascular death was also observed in people who suffered from heart disease or cancer. Among people with existing cardiovascular disease, eating for no less than 10 hours per day was also associated with a 66% increased risk of death from heart disease or stroke.

"It’s crucial for patients, particularly those with existing heart conditions or cancer, to be aware of the association between an 8-hour eating window and increased risk of cardiovascular death. Our study’s findings encourage a more cautious, personalized approach to dietary recommendations, ensuring that they are aligned with an individual’s health status and the latest scientific evidence," insisted Wenze Zhong.

Despite the information, the report also explained the limitations of the study. For example, he highlighted that the data collected depended on the dietary information self-reported by the people who participated in the analysis.