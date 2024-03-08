"If you're going to say her name, do it right": Laken Riley's mother calls Biden "pathetic" for confusing her daughter's name

The former president changed the first name of the murdered young woman to “Lincoln” in one of the most controversial moments of the State of the Union speech.

Allyson Phillips, Laken Riley’s mother, harshly criticized President Joe Biden after he mixed up her daughter’s name during the State of the Union address while being pressured by Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga.

Biden, interrupted by Greene during his speech, mistakenly called Laken Riley “Lincoln Riley” in one of the most intense and controversial moments of Thursday’s speech.

#SOTU2024 | In the middle of his speech, Biden confuses the name Laken Riley with "Lincoln Riley, an innocent young woman who was killed by an illegal" pic.twitter.com/FgogMSkPVo — VOZ (@Voz_US) March 8, 2024

“Lincoln Riley, an innocent young woman who was killed by an illegal. That’s right. But how many thousands of people are being killed by legals?” said the president off script, pressured by Greene herself, who before starting the speech presented a pin to the president that said “Laken Riley, say her name.”

🚨 | Marjorie Taylor Greene pins Joe Biden and confronts him: MTG: "Say her name, Mr. President." Biden: "Say her name?" MTG: "Laken Riley" pic.twitter.com/mlRZPEleJM — VOZ (@Voz_US) March 8, 2024

Phillips commented on Facebook this Friday that Biden’s mistake was “pathetic.”

“Biden does not even KNOW my child’s name – it’s pathetic! If you are going to say her name (even when forced to do so), at least say the right name!” Laken’s mother wrote in response to a user criticizing Biden for his ruling.

Riley, a young woman who was murdered in Georgia in February, allegedly by an illegal immigrant, has become the face of conservatism’s criticism of the Biden Administration’s lax immigration policies.

The young woman, who was studying nursing, was murdered when she went for a run on February 22 around the University of Georgia (UGA) campus. Authorities found her after her friends reported that she never returned from her exercise routine.

José Ibarra, a 26-year-old Venezuelan immigrant, was formally charged by authorities with Riley’s homicide.

On February 23, UGA Police Chief Jeffrey Clark said that Ibarra faces eight charges in connection with the crime, including charges of intentional homicide, felony murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, kidnapping, hindering of a 911 call and concealment of another person’s death.

Clark stated during a news conference Friday that the student died from blunt force trauma to the head.

Her parents, who were invited to the State of the Union address, declined the invitation and remained in Georgia.

Last month, former President Donald Trump, on a trip to the southern border in Eagle Pass, Texas, said that he had spoken with Riley’s parents.

“The parents are devastated, and they’re incredible people,” Trump said. “This is a Joe Biden invasion. A Biden invasion. I call him crooked Joe… the most incompetent president we’ve ever had.”

“A beautiful 22-year-old nursing student from Georgia was barbarically attacked. She was on a morning run… she was a beautiful young woman. I spoke to her parents yesterday. They are incredible people. They are devastated beyond belief. She was so beautiful in so many ways,” said the former president.