IDF eliminates Hamas naval commander in Gaza Strip

The Israel Defense Forces reported that Ahmed Ali died in an airstrike a few days ago.

Soldados de las Fuerzas de Defensa de Israel, en la Franja de Gaza.
IDF (Cordon Press)
JUAN PEñA
May 9, 2024
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced this week the elimination of Ahmed Ali, considered commander-in-chief of Hamas' naval forces in the Gaza Strip. The IDF claims that Ali was behind several attacks against its troops in the strip.

According to the IDF, the Hamas leader was killed in an airstrike, without specifying the specific date of the attack. Ali allegedly belonged to the Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas.

According to the IDF, the Shin Bet, the Israeli internal security and intelligence agency, participated in the operation that killed Ahmed Ali.

Hamas's armed wing has several small vessels, mostly boats, which it has used on several occasions during its clashes with the IDF.

