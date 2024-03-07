Houthi attack in Red Sea leaves at least three dead

A bulk carrier was hit by several missiles on Wednesday. It is the first attack resulting in fatalities since the terrorist group began targeting ships in the area last November.

(AFP / VOZ MEDIA ) A missile fired by Yemen's Houthi rebels hit a bulk carrier in the Gulf of Aden on Wednesday, leaving three dead and at least four injured, according to crew statements reported by U.S. Central Command.

The Houthi rebels, supported by Iran, have been attacking commercial ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden that they consider linked to Israel since November. The pro-Iran group claims to act in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, the site of the war between Israel and the Hamas terrorist group.

The crew members who died this Wednesday were the first fatalities of the group's wave of attakcs. Two of them were sailors from the Philippines, the Philippine government said Thursday. Two other crew members from the country were "seriously injured" by the attack, it added.

An anti-ship ballistic missile hit the Barbados-flagged, Liberian-owned M/V True Confidence. Its crew reported " three fatalities, at least four injuries, of which three are in critical condition, and significant damage to the ship," U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) stated in a statement.

"The crew abandoned the ship and coalition warships responded and are assessing the situation," the statement said, noting that this was the fifth time the Houthis have launched an anti-ship ballistic missile in two days. "These reckless attacks by the Houthis have disrupted global trade and taken the lives of international seafarers," CENTCOM added.

Houthis Kill Innocent Civilians with Missile Attack At approximately 11:30 a.m. (Sanaa time) Mar. 6, an anti-ship ballistic missile (ASBM) was launched from Iranian-backed Houthi terrorist-controlled areas of Yemen toward M/V True Confidence, a Barbados-flagged, Liberian-owned… pic.twitter.com/W1H0GP4Y6i — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 6, 2024

In a statement posted on social media, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree stated that the True Confidence was hit by missiles after "the crew rejected warning messages," causing the group to fire.

The British embassy in Sana'a described the loss of life as "sad but inevitable consequence of the Houthis recklessly firing missiles at international shipping," and British Foreign Secretary David Cameron promised, "We will continue to stand up for freedom of navigation and back our words with actions."

Appalled to hear about the deaths of MV True Confidence international crew members in a Houthi attack in the Red Sea. Our thoughts are with their families. We condemn the Houthis' reckless & indiscriminate attacks on global shipping & demand they stop. We will continue to stand… — David Cameron (@David_Cameron) March 6, 2024

In the wake of the Houthi attacks, the United States launched a multinational maritime protection force and has carried out bombings against rebel positions in Yemen with the help of the United Kingdom. "We will continue to hold them accountable, and we call on governments around the world to do the same," said U.S. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller.