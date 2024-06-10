Heat wave continues in Arizona and Nevada as Florida prepares for strong storms

Phoenix could reach temperatures as high as 112 F later this week. In Orlando, there could be 4 to 6 inches of rain.

The heat wave continues this week in Arizona and Nevada, as Florida prepares for strong storms. According to the National Weather Service, in Phoenix, temperatures could be between 105 and 112 F, while in other places in Arizona such as Flagstaff, temperatures will be around 110 F:

Temps are expected to rise to heat up heading into midweek. An Excessive Heat Warning is now in effect for most of south-central AZ Tuesday-Thursday. Tuesday temperatures increase to 110°F before peaking at 110-112°F Wednesday and Thursday across the lower deserts. #azwx pic.twitter.com/Uj0w4hoeiJ — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) June 10, 2024

California will also see its temperatures increase. According to USA Today, the city of Bakersfield could register temperatures in the triple digits while the Sacramento Valley will register up to 107 degrees Fahrenheit.

Starting Thursday and throughout the weekend, the heat will continue in states such as Arizona, Texas, California, Nevada and New Mexico. There, Todd Shoemake from the National Weather Service in Albuquerque told NBC News that there could be temperatures in the triple digits: "As we get to these first couple weeks of June, a lot of places are really starting to see those temperatures escalate. Southern California, southern Nevada, southwestern Arizona, they’re starting to see lots of triple digits," he said.

The dome of sizzling temperatures in the West early week will engulf the Nation's Heartland starting Wednesday, then spread across the southern & eastern U.S. the second half of the week. While these regions heat up, the Pacific Northwest can expect a cool down by next weekend. pic.twitter.com/jtvmZ0FLpX — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) June 9, 2024

Florida at risk of floods due to strong storms

High temperatures will give a respite to Florida as it prepares instead to experience what will be the first tropical storm of the season. This weather phenomenon will leave Orlando and Tampa Bay with between 4 and 6 inches of rain and will mark the beginning of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season.

⚠️ Heavy Rain and Flooding Concerns This Week ⚠️ A plume of tropical moisture will spread over South Florida this week, bringing periods of heavy rainfall each day associated with widespread showers and thunderstorms.

(1/3) #flwx pic.twitter.com/HokqVp3pmg — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) June 10, 2024

However, the storm will not be as beneficial for Floridians who, although they will have a respite from the drought they were suffering, could suffer other consequences due to the storms, including flooding of streets. Alex DaSilva, lead hurricane forecaster for AccuWeather explained what consequences the rains could bring to the state:

It's been said that 'all droughts end in floods,' and this may be no different. Central and South Florida is currently experiencing moderate to severe drought conditions. There are portions of central and South Florida that have only received 50-70% of the rainfall they should year to date. This lack of rainfall has led to the expansion of drought conditions this spring,