Society

Heat wave continues in Arizona and Nevada as Florida prepares for strong storms

Phoenix could reach temperatures as high as 112 F later this week. In Orlando, there could be 4 to 6 inches of rain.

Mapa meteorológico de Estados Unidos con la ola de calor y las fuertes tormentas que afectarán al país entre el 10 y el 16 de junio
(National Weather Service)
ROSANA RáBAGO SAINZ
June 10, 2024
1 minute read

The heat wave continues this week in Arizona and Nevada, as Florida prepares for strong storms. According to the National Weather Service, in Phoenix, temperatures could be between 105 and 112 F, while in other places in Arizona such as Flagstaff, temperatures will be around 110 F:

California will also see its temperatures increase. According to USA Today, the city of Bakersfield could register temperatures in the triple digits while the Sacramento Valley will register up to 107 degrees Fahrenheit.

Starting Thursday and throughout the weekend, the heat will continue in states such as Arizona, Texas, California, Nevada and New Mexico. There, Todd Shoemake from the National Weather Service in Albuquerque told NBC News that there could be temperatures in the triple digits: "As we get to these first couple weeks of June, a lot of places are really starting to see those temperatures escalate. Southern California, southern Nevada, southwestern Arizona, they’re starting to see lots of triple digits," he said.

Florida at risk of floods due to strong storms

High temperatures will give a respite to Florida as it prepares instead to experience what will be the first tropical storm of the season. This weather phenomenon will leave Orlando and Tampa Bay with between 4 and 6 inches of rain and will mark the beginning of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season.

However, the storm will not be as beneficial for Floridians who, although they will have a respite from the drought they were suffering, could suffer other consequences due to the storms, including flooding of streets. Alex DaSilva, lead hurricane forecaster for AccuWeather explained what consequences the rains could bring to the state:

It's been said that 'all droughts end in floods,' and this may be no different. Central and South Florida is currently experiencing moderate to severe drought conditions. There are portions of central and South Florida that have only received 50-70% of the rainfall they should year to date. This lack of rainfall has led to the expansion of drought conditions this spring,

Topics:

Recommendation

Agentes de la Patrulla Fronteriza de Estados Unidos. Imagen de archivo.

The Border Patrol orders its agents to release illegal migrants who come from eastern countries

Oficiales de la policía de Nueva York con equipo antidisturbios irrumpen en un edificio de la Universidad de Columbia

NYPD carries out operation against 'motochoros,' seizes 40 mopeds

Thomas Bach, Presidente del Comité Olímpico Internacional (COI), habla durante la conferencia de prensa conjunta entre el COI y el Comité Organizador de Tokio de los Juegos Olímpicos y Paralímpicos (Tokio 2020) en Tokio, Japón, 16 de noviembre de 2020.

Olympic Committee publishes its guide to covering the Paris games with a queer perspective

La Policía

"You break it, you pay for it": Ohio Republicans push a law to make vandals pay for destruction at demonstrations

107 / 5.000 El Consejo Sharia de Gran Bretaña preside casos matrimoniales en su sede del este de Londres el 14 de febrero de 2008 (AFP)

Sharia Councils in the U.K.: A parallel legal system?

Vídeo de Audrey Elizabeth Hale, de 28 años, llevando a cabo un tiroteo en la escuela Covenant de Nashville.

"My penis exists in my head": pages from the diary of Audrey Hale, Covenant School shooter, revealed

Manifestantes pidiendo apoyo para los niños trans y los tratamientos de afirmación de género se concentran frente al Hospital Infantil de Boston en Boston, Massachusetts, el 18 de septiembre de 2022. Los manifestantes se presentaron como una contra-protesta a un grupo que estaba en contra de los programas del hospital que se ocupan de las cirugías de afirmación de género y tratamientos hormonales.

Trans madness: Doctors call for an end to hormones and child mutilation

Muere en un accidente aéreo el astronauta William A. Anders

Astronaut William Anders, member of the Apollo 8 crew, dies in a plane crash

La hija de Hunter Biden, Naomi, se subió al estrado para defender a su padre tras la compra del arma en 2018

Hunter Biden's daughter, Naomi, took the stand to defend her father after purchasing a gun in 2018