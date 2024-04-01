World

Hard defeat for Erdogan in Turkey: His party lost ground in local elections and failed to recover Istanbul

The president's party, AK, came second nationally behind the CHP, which also won in major cities.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Cordon Press
JOAQUíN NúñEZ
April 1, 2024
1 minute read

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, president of Turkey, suffered a heavy defeat in his country's municipal elections. The party he leads, AK, came second nationally and was defeated in the most important cities at the hands of the CHP, the main opposition party. Indeed, it was his most significant electoral setback since 2002.

With more than 80% of the votes counted, the CHP had achieved 37% of the votes, a little more than the 36% obtained by the ruling party, which fell in Ankara, Izmir and Istanbul. To measure the atypical nature of the results, the CHP received the best results in 35 years.

This last case turned out to be the most painful for Erdogan since his party had placed particular emphasis on recovering the capital of Turkey. However, once the votes were counted, CHP won with 51%, while AK fell behind with 12 percentage points.

The Turkish president, who has been in power as president or prime minister since 2003, had sent about 17 government ministers to campaign in Istanbul. In addition, AK lost in historically friendly territories, such as Adıyaman, Afyonkarahisar and Zonguldak.

"Voters have decided to change the face of Turkey," celebrated CHP president Ozgur Ozel on Sunday night.

Erdogan also seemed to get the message. Once the results were known, the president pointed out the need to make a "change" for his party. "March 31 is not an end for us, but a turning point. (...) If we made a mistake, we will fix it. If we are missing something, we will complete it," he added.

Topics:

Recommendation

Un grupo de cristianos reza.

Anti-Christian persecution worsens before Holy Week

Crsitianos rezando.

The Via Crucis of persecuted Christians during Holy Week

Personas que huyen de la guerra sudanesa desembarcan de un camión que las ha traído a Renk desde el paso fronterizo de Joda, en Sudán del Sur.

Sudan, the ignored war causing the world's worst humanitarian crisis

Imagen de archivo de una marcha pro Israel en Nueva York.

Concern grows over multiple threats against Israelis and Jews around the world

La presidenta del Perú Dina Boularte durante un discurso.

Peru: Police raid the government palace and President Dina Boluarte's home

El youtuber YourFellowArab es secuestrado en Haití mientras se dirigía a entrevistar a Jimmy 'Barbecue' Cherizier

YouTuber Arab is kidnapped in Haiti while on his way to interview Jimmy 'Barbecue' Cherizier

El dictador Maduro afianza su poder con la complicidad y el apoyo de Joe Biden

WSJ: Biden is unlikely to reimpose oil sanctions on Venezuela, despite Maduro's repressive drift

Haití: la nación de los tiranos, el vudú, los desastres naturales y los nefastos aliados internacionales

Haiti: The nation of tyrants, voodoo, natural disasters and nefarious international allies

Sede de Al-Jazeera

The gruesome history of Al Jazeera, Qatar's propaganda arm