Politics

Georgia: Trump and his co-defendants will be able to appeal the decision to retain prosecutor Willis

This was decided by Judge Scott McAfee, who issued a certificate of immediate review on Wednesday, endorsing this judicial action.

Se decide el futuro de Fani Willis en el caso de extorsión de Trump: el juez McAfee anuncia que se pronunciará en las próximas dos semanas
La fiscal de distrito Fani Willis (AFP)
JOAQUíN NúñEZ
March 21, 2024
1 minute read

Donald Trump and his co-defendants in the Georgia case will be able to appeal the non-removal of Fanni Willis as prosecutor in the election interference case. This was decided by Judge Scott McAfee, who opened the door to this procedure after issuing a certificate of immediate review on Wednesday. For now, the defense will have ten days to make the presentation and try again to remove the prosecutor.

If the legal team files the request with the Georgia Court of Appeals, it will have about 45 days to decide whether or not to hear the case since, under local law, it is not required to recognize the case.

"Upon review of the Defendants' joint motion for a Certificate of Immediate Review, the Court finds that the Order on the Defendants' Motions to Dismiss and Disqualify the Fulton County District Attorney issued March 15, 2024, 'is of such importance to the case that immediate review should be had,'" McAfee wrote.

The former president's legal team welcomed the decision and described it as "highly significant for the case." Trump's lead lawyer, Steve Sadow, assured that "the defense is optimistic that appellate review will lead to the case being dismissed and the DA being disqualified."

In the last chapter of this novel, Judge McAfee ruled that either Willis or Wade should drop the case.

Although the judge did not find sufficient evidence to consider a "conflict of interest" in hiring the prosecutor's lover, he did find an "appearance of impropriety," which is why he resolved the resignation of one of the two. Hours later, Wade finally stepped aside.

Topics:

Recommendation

Miembros de la Guardia Nacional de Texas se sientan dentro de la valla en Shelby Park el 3 de febrero de 2024 en Eagle Pass, Texas.

Texas law against illegal immigration on hold again after appeals court decision

Se avecina la revancha: Biden confirma la nominación presidencial demócrata mientras Trump espera los resultados en Washington

Trump and Biden comfortably win primaries in Florida, Kansas, Arizona, Illinois and Ohio

ONU; Hamas, cifras falsas

Agreement between congressional leaders and the White House will ban funding UNRWA until March 2025

Bernie Moreno

Trump passes litmus test in Ohio: his candidate, Bernie Moreno, prevailed in the Republican Senate primary

En un giro de 180 grados, la Corte Suprema da luz verde a ley de Texas que permite a la Policía estatal arrestar a inmigrantes ilegales

The Supreme Court does a 180 and gives Texas state police the green light to arrest illegal immigrants

Trump solidifica su ventaja frente a Haley ganando por paliza las primarias republicanas de Idaho y Misuri

Trump, the most pro-Jewish and pro-Israeli "antisemite" in the world

Peter Navarro, ex asesor de Donald Trump.

Donald Trump's former advisor Peter Navarro voluntarily enters prison in Miami

Otro revés para Trump: debe pagarle $380 mil en honorarios legales a la empresa que demandó por el expediente Steele

Trump sues ABC News and anchor George Stephanopoulos for libel

El presidente en el evento "Latinos con Biden" | AFP

'Latinos con Biden': Democrats try to recover the Hispanic vote