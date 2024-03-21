Georgia: Trump and his co-defendants will be able to appeal the decision to retain prosecutor Willis

This was decided by Judge Scott McAfee, who issued a certificate of immediate review on Wednesday, endorsing this judicial action.

Donald Trump and his co-defendants in the Georgia case will be able to appeal the non-removal of Fanni Willis as prosecutor in the election interference case. This was decided by Judge Scott McAfee, who opened the door to this procedure after issuing a certificate of immediate review on Wednesday. For now, the defense will have ten days to make the presentation and try again to remove the prosecutor.

If the legal team files the request with the Georgia Court of Appeals, it will have about 45 days to decide whether or not to hear the case since, under local law, it is not required to recognize the case.

"Upon review of the Defendants' joint motion for a Certificate of Immediate Review, the Court finds that the Order on the Defendants' Motions to Dismiss and Disqualify the Fulton County District Attorney issued March 15, 2024, 'is of such importance to the case that immediate review should be had,'" McAfee wrote.

The former president's legal team welcomed the decision and described it as "highly significant for the case." Trump's lead lawyer, Steve Sadow, assured that "the defense is optimistic that appellate review will lead to the case being dismissed and the DA being disqualified."

In the last chapter of this novel, Judge McAfee ruled that either Willis or Wade should drop the case.

Although the judge did not find sufficient evidence to consider a "conflict of interest" in hiring the prosecutor's lover, he did find an "appearance of impropriety," which is why he resolved the resignation of one of the two. Hours later, Wade finally stepped aside.