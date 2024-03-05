Former Palestinian terrorist: 'My people are under Hamas occupation'

In conversation with Voz Media, Mohammed Massad tells how he managed to leave hatred behind. He blames Hamas and the Palestinian Authority for the conflict in the Middle East and asks the West to join Israel in the war against terrorism.

Mohammed Massad was born 49 years ago in the Palestinian city of Jenin, in the West Bank, where from a young age he was indoctrinated to hate Jews, whom he was told he should "murder the Jews and throw them into the sea" in order to "enter Paradise," according to an exclusive interview with Voz Media.

This indoctrination led him to join the Black Panthers, a terrorist group linked to Fatah, the political-military organization led by Mahmoud Abbas that has been in charge of the Palestinian Authority (PA) since 1994. This ultimately led him to be imprisoned by Israeli security forces. However, he was freed during the Oslo Accords between the Jewish state and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) in the early 1990s.

Some time after being released from Israeli prison, Massad began to oppose the Palestinian Authority and its government, which he considered (and still considers) corrupt, dictatorial and criminal. He was imprisoned and tortured by the forces of the Palestinian leadership, which accused him of collaborating with Israel.