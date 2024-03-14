Society

Explosion at California training center injures at least 16 SWAT members

One of those affected had to be taken to hospital for surgery.

ALEJANDRO BAñOS
March 14, 2024
Authorities confirmed that at least 16 SWAT members were injured after an explosion at an FBI training center in Irvine, California. One of them needed surgery for a leg injury, while the majority had to be treated by emergency services for dizziness and ringing in the ears.

"Multiple members of the OC Sheriff Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team were injured during a joint training exercise with the Sheriff’s Hazardous Devices Section (HDS)," the Orange County Sheriff's Office posted on social media.

The initial investigation carried out by the FBI and the Orange County Sheriff's Office indicates that a canister exploded. It is unknown whether it was accidental or intentional.

