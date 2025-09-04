"They had every opportunity": security expert explained why lethal force was used against the Tren de Aragua's boat

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 3 de septiembre, 2025

On Voz News, journalist Karina Yapor interviewed retired military and security expert Luis Rodolfo Quiñónez about the attack by the Administration of President Donald Trump against a boat belonging to the Tren de Aragua organization, which, according to the U.S. presidency, had left Venezuela loaded with drugs. During the interview, Quiñonez provided several details of the operation, and even explained why lethal force was used.

"They were told to stop, they were given opportunities, the helicopter that was following them had auto speakers and the message was passed to them to stop in three languages. They had all the opportunities, besides we knew they were armed, it's not like they were going to mass. [...] If you notice, the size of this boat is big, it looks like it was small but it is quite big, they have spaces below where they can very easily put all the amount [of drugs] they have. There are 11 people that fit, we were telling them, they didn't want to, we knew they were carrying M4 automatic weapons, and since they didn't want to pay attention, what can you expect," Quiñonez said.

"We found several telephone and radio intercepts in whichthey were saying that the United States would not have the guts to use force against them," added the retired military officer, who also revealed that the Venezuelan regime offered "access to all minerals and more than three million barrels of fuel per day" in exchange for remaining in power.