Missiles, drones and a laser: The new arsenal China will showcase at its military parade

Published by Víctor Mendoza 1 de septiembre, 2025

(AFP) China will showcase next-generation weapons, including anti-ship missiles, underwater drones, and anti-missile shields, during a major military parade Wednesday in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square.

The major celebration marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II on Sept. 3 in Beijing will provide an opportunity for military experts to analyze Chinese weaponry.

At the parade, which will include Russian President Vladimir Putin on the rostrum, China is expected to unveil a powerful laser system.

The military has promised that the entire arsenal on display will be of "national manufacture" and fully operational.

"Eagles" to counter the U.S. Navy

Among the expected new items are four anti-ship missiles (YJ-15, YJ-17, YJ-19, and YJ-20), each several meters long. "YJ" stands for "Ying Ji," which means "eagle strike" in Chinese.

These missiles can be launched from ships or aircraft and are designed to cause severe damage to large vessels. The YJ-17, YJ-19, and YJ-20 models may be hypersonic, meaning they can travel at least five times the speed of sound.

"It is necessary for China to develop a powerful anti-ship and carrier combat capability to prevent the United States from posing a serious threat to Chinese national security," Song Zhongping, a military commentator and former Chinese army instructor, told AFP, referring to tensions in the Taiwan Strait and South China Sea.

Underwater drones

During rehearsals for the parade, two large, torpedo-shaped unmanned underwater vehicles were spotted.

The first, dubbed "AJX002," is reported to be between 18 and 20 meters long, according to the Naval News website.

The second was covered by a tarpaulin. China still lags behind the United States in surface naval power, Naval News reports, but it has the world’s largest “extra-large unmanned underwater vehicle” (XLUUV) program, with at least five types currently in operation.

Missile shield

One of the biggest surprises could be the HQ-29, described by some Chinese analysts as a "satellite hunter" capable of intercepting missiles at altitudes of over 300 miles as well as low-orbit satellites.

This system, mounted on a wheeled vehicle, has two missile containers, each roughly 5 feet in diameter.

With these features, it could be China’s most advanced interception system to date and one of the most powerful in the world.

The "most powerful" laser in the world?

The South China Morning Post reported that a large rectangular vehicle with camouflage paint could be a system capable of shooting down missiles and drones using a powerful laser.

The X Zhao DaShuai account, linked to the Chinese military, claims it is the "world's most powerful laser anti-aircraft defense system."

New nuclear weapons?

Experts say intercontinental ballistic missiles, capable of carrying nuclear warheads, are expected to feature prominently in the parade. "China will present a new generation of nuclear weapons," analyst Song Zhongping told AFP.