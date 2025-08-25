Gal Gadot will not attend Venice Film Festival due to pressure from anti-Israeli group

Published by Leandro Fleischer 25 de agosto, 2025

Israeli actress Gal Gadot has decided not to participate in the Venice Film Festival this year, Italian newspaper La Repubblica reported. The artist, known for her role in "Wonder Woman," was scheduled to be present at the screening of the film "In the Hands of Dante," directed by Julien Schnabel, in which she stars alongside Gerard Butler. However, pressure from an anti-Israeli movement has led Gadot to change her plans.

The group Venice4Palestine, which brings together more than 1,500 Italian film professionals, including directors, actors and artists, has pushed a campaign for the festival to take a clear stance on the conflict in the Middle East. In an open letter published last weekend, this collective demanded the withdrawal of invitations to actors who, according to them, have publicly expressed support for the Israeli government. A second letter sent Sunday specifically singled out Gadot, intensifying demands that she not attend the event.

Schnabel's film, which will screen outside the main competition on Sept. 3, coincides with the screening of "The Voice of Hind Rajab," a political drama from Tunisian director Kauther Ben Hania. This film, which is competing in the festival, deals with the tragic death of a 6-year-old Palestinian girl in Gaza in 2024, who Palestinian authorities say was killed by Israeli fire during the war on terror in the strip. The coincidence of these two films has stoked tensions surrounding the event.

In addition, a demonstration is expected to be held in Venice on Aug. 30 under the slogan "Stop the Genocide - Free Palestine," reflecting the climate of polarization surrounding the festival this year. Gadot's absence, according to reports, seeks to prevent the controversy from overshadowing the film's promotion.

"It's simply discrimination"



Israeli researcher and writer Hen Mazzig repudiated the letter written by Venice4Palestine.

"It is ridiculous that such a letter was even sent," he expressed in a post on X. "In Israel, just like in every other country, it is the politicians, not the actors, who call the shots," he added.

"Anyone can criticize Israel. I do," he maintained. "But criticizing a country doesn't mean cancelling all its citizens," he added.

"Targeting Gal Gadot has nothing to do with helping Palestine. It's just discrimination, and we should call it out as such," concluded Mazzig.