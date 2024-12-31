Mexico: Mayor investigated for thanking drug traffickers for Christmas presents
In a small town in the state of Michoacan, a billboard appeared with a message thanking Nemesio 'El Mencho' Oseguera. He is one of the most wanted drug traffickers in the world, leader of the ultra-violent Jalisco Cartel - New Generation. The DEA has announced a reward of up to 15 million dollars for his arrest.
Mexico's president, Claudia Sheinbaum, reported that a Mexican mayor is under investigation for possible criminal ties after a banner appeared in her town giving thanks to a cartel ringleader for delivering gifts to children.
Mexican media reported that in Coalcoman, a small town in the state of Michoacan, a banner appeared during a public event that read: "The children of Coalcoman thank Mr. Nemesio Oseguera and his children ... for their noble gesture. Thank you for your gifts."
"Evidently we condemn these tarpaulins. A criminal group cannot in a public act make an apology for violence. That is what we are against, of making an apology for these criminal groups, but if there is a nexus or not of a public official it has to be investigated," said President Sheinbaum.
🔴 "No se puede hacer apología de la violencia", señaló Claudia Sheinbaum sobre las presuntas lonas en agradecimiento a "El Mencho" en actos públicos de Coalcomán, Michoacán. Además, la Presidenta confirmó la investigación contra la alcaldesa Anavel Ávila Castrejón.— El Universal (@El_Universal_Mx) December 30, 2024
👉… pic.twitter.com/GS3zF2TiPg
Nemesio El Mencho Oseguera, recalled AFP, is one of the world's most wanted drug traffickers, leader of the ultra-violent Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generación, for his arrest the DEA have offered a reward of up to $15 million.
It would not be the first time that drug cartels have distributed gifts to try to consolidate support among Mexicans.
Meanwhile, President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to designate drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations after taking office on Jan. 20.
