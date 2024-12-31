Mexico: Mayor investigated for thanking drug traffickers for Christmas presents

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 31 de diciembre, 2024

Mexico's president, Claudia Sheinbaum, reported that a Mexican mayor is under investigation for possible criminal ties after a banner appeared in her town giving thanks to a cartel ringleader for delivering gifts to children.

Mexican media reported that in Coalcoman, a small town in the state of Michoacan, a banner appeared during a public event that read: "The children of Coalcoman thank Mr. Nemesio Oseguera and his children ... for their noble gesture. Thank you for your gifts."

"Evidently we condemn these tarpaulins. A criminal group cannot in a public act make an apology for violence. That is what we are against, of making an apology for these criminal groups, but if there is a nexus or not of a public official it has to be investigated," said President Sheinbaum.

Nemesio El Mencho Oseguera, recalled AFP, is one of the world's most wanted drug traffickers, leader of the ultra-violent Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generación, for his arrest the DEA have offered a reward of up to $15 million.

It would not be the first time that drug cartels have distributed gifts to try to consolidate support among Mexicans.

Meanwhile, President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to designate drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations after taking office on Jan. 20.